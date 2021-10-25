Hikers in distress rescued Monday from Mount Helena, Mount Ascension

Campbell said this was the second time in the past few years the Technical Rescue Team has been deployed on a call like this. However, the HFD does receive a dozen or so calls each year for someone stuck in the Helena trail system. Campbell said it isn't super uncommon to get calls regarding access, but that could mean anything from someone 100 feet up a trail or a call like this one.

Campbell said he could not say what led to the hiker being stranded on the cliff face due to potential violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The Technical Rescue Team was deployed, along with the mutual aid from St. Peter's and Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue, because HFD was conducting two rescues at once.

The hiker up Mount Ascension was fairly deep in, according to Campbell. Helena Fire personnel found the woman had a probably broken leg needing medical care and assistance to get to the trailhead. Campbell said an EMS crew carried the patient more than 500 yards in a rescue litter to the waiting ambulance. It was reported on the police scanner that the woman had her dog with her.

Upon arriving at the base of the mountain, an ambulance was waiting and transported the hiker to the nearby hospital.

Cameron Kia Weix contributed to this report.

