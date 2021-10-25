Hikers in distress rescued Monday from Mount Helena, Mount Ascension

The Helena Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and St. Peter's Emergency Medical Services spent Monday morning on the side of Mount Helena, rescuing a hiker who was stranded 150 feet off the ground with no harness.
The morning was coupled with another hiker in distress call shortly thereafter about a stranded hiker on Mount Ascension who had injured her leg.
Helena Fire's assistant fire chief Jon Campbell said the first call from Mount Helena came around 10 a.m. The hiker was stranded on a rock face about 150 feet above the ground. Helena Fire's Lt. Matt Welch was lowered to the victim and provided a harness to prevent the man from falling.
Welch and the man were then lowered to the traversable ground where the man was able to walk down under his own power, according to Campbell.
"Once we were able to get enough people in place, the rescue itself probably only took about 25 minutes," Campbell said. "It's getting everyone in place that is the most time-consuming part."
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Greg Holmlund said the man was taken into custody for an unrelated reason.
According to Mike McDaniel with the Helena Fire Department, the victim was very high up the mountain, but still generally below the radio towers that are on the summit.
Campbell said this was the second time in the past few years the Technical Rescue Team has been deployed on a call like this. However, the HFD does receive a dozen or so calls each year for someone stuck in the Helena trail system. Campbell said it isn't super uncommon to get calls regarding access, but that could mean anything from someone 100 feet up a trail or a call like this one.
Campbell said he could not say what led to the hiker being stranded on the cliff face due to potential violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
The Technical Rescue Team was deployed, along with the mutual aid from St. Peter's and Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue, because HFD was conducting two rescues at once.
The hiker up Mount Ascension was fairly deep in, according to Campbell. Helena Fire personnel found the woman had a probably broken leg needing medical care and assistance to get to the trailhead. Campbell said an EMS crew carried the patient more than 500 yards in a rescue litter to the waiting ambulance. It was reported on the police scanner that the woman had her dog with her.
Upon arriving at the base of the mountain, an ambulance was waiting and transported the hiker to the nearby hospital.
Cameron Kia Weix contributed to this report.