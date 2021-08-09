Highway repair project to begin in Powell County, expect traffic delays

The Montana Department of Transportation and LHC Inc. will begin construction on Montana Highway 141 in Powell County in mid-August in order to improve the safety, quality and longevity of the roadway.

The $4.2 million project begins near the northwest end of Nevada Lake and extends northwest for 12.5 miles ending at the junction of MT-141 and state Route 200. It will improve the roadway and bridges along roughly 12.5 miles of MT-141.

Roadway improvements include minor bridge upgrades, crack seal, plant mix overlay and seal and cover (chip seal). The project includes upgraded pavement markings, signage, and guardrail.

Work will begin in mid-August and be substantially complete by the end of October. The traveling public should expect reduced speeds, single lane traffic controlled with flaggers and/or traffic signals and delays up to 15 minutes through the work zone. Seal and cover (chip seal) operations will occur during summer 2022.

The Montana Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to use caution when driving through the construction zone. Please watch for work crews, heavy equipment and reduced speed limits. Posted limits are enforced until signs indicate the work zone has ended.