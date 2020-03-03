High winds hammering the Helena Valley

Westerly winds are battering the Helena Valley Tuesday as a the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for most of central Montana.

Winds are currently gusting over 50 m.p.h. on MacDonald Pass and Sieben Flats according to Montana Department of Transportation roadside weather stations.

The advisory, which lasts through Wednesday at 5 p.m., calls for "west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph."

Impacts include "blowing dust could reducing visibility to near zero at times. Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

In addition, low humidity during the afternoon periods on Tuesday and Wednesday will result in elevated fire danger in grassland areas where snow cover is absent.

