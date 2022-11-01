High schoolers' documentary on state Capitol to hit film festivals

Creating a well-rounded documentary in two weeks may feel like an insurmountable task, but high school students part of Helena College’s summer bridge program Humanities Through Film this past July accomplished it with “The People’s House.”

“We’ve heard back from a bunch (of film festivals), and (“The People’s House”) has gotten into about a dozen film festivals already,” said Ari Laskin, the program’s director on Thursday during a presentation at the Montana Historical Society. “… We won't hear back from them all until basically a year, but it’s done shockingly well.”

The summer program is part of a three-year grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Next summer will be the third and final year for students to participate in filmmaking with this program.

“The People’s House” focuses on the history of Montana's state Capitol and who’s been invited to the metaphorical table since construction began on the building in 1896. Laskin noted that while the Capitol was a wonderful subject, it produced some challenges for teaching.

“(The capitol) has two sides … the Capitol itself was formed during a tumultuous time as, you know, this territory gained statehood. It was a rough and tumble region that involved things like corruption - a side of our history that we’re slightly embarrassed about, but also, these people came together and created a polis, a place where democracy could thrive.”

The documentary starts with a student in the program walking around the Capitol. This student has an eye condition that alters their depth perception which makes them perceive the Capitol differently than most.

“When I’m in the building, it feels like I shouldn’t be here. Everything feels imposing and intimidating, almost as if the architecture itself is looking down on me,” stated the student in the documentary.

The student reveals that they grew up in the foster system which led to them feeling ignored by the government. They mention that they’ve heard how other people feel excluded from the government and the Capitol too, which leads them to ponder how others see the building.

The documentary goes on to showcase the Capitol’s architecture and art through a lens of historical and modern representation of various people.

Some of the art the documentary highlights are the four murals of types of historical Montanans on the ceiling of the Capitol’s rotunda and Charles M. Russell’s “Lewis and Clark Meeting the Indians at Ross’ Hole” on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Some view these art pieces as inclusive while others see them as a Euro-centric take on representation, a perception that is oriented in the past and not present.

“The way Native Americans are figured within the art and architecture is in the past, so it’s always even at the time of Charlie Russell or the time of the construction of other artworks, it was already a retrospective look at Native Americans,” Laskin state. “I think one of the sort of problems with this, one of the violences associated with this gesture of placing Native Americans in the past is that Native Americans also live in the present and have a future.”

“The People’s House” premiered on Sept. 8 at the Myrna Loy.

To sign up for next year’s summer bridge program or to learn more, go to https://mailchi.mp/helenacollege.edu/summerbridge.