Members of the Capital High School's Health Occupations Students of America organization paid a visit to C.R. Anderson Middle School to encourage their younger peers to consider a future career in the health care industry.

The high school students demonstrated basic components of a medical exam, such as how to take and interpret a blood pressure reading, and talked to them about the coursework required for a career in the industry.

Capital's HOSA co-president RaeAnn Loewen said the television drama "Grey's Anatomy" inspired her to become a pediatric surgeon and while touring the high school ahead of her freshman year, she was introduced to HOSA and has been a member all four years of high school.

"I'm passionate about the medical industry and learning, and to be in a club centered around my dreams is incredible," Loewen said.

Katie Meier has been the state director for Montana HOSA the past three years and advised at a local level for many more.

Meier said the need for health care workforce development in Montana is great, citing a Montana Department of Health and Human Services study that found 52 of the 56 counties in Montana are medically under served.

She said that problem is only getting worse with one in five health care professionals having left the industry during the pandemic and an aging population in the state.

The industry across the nation is expected to grow by 2.4 million jobs over the next four years, according to Meier.

"There is an increasing demand for physicians," she said. "We really want to be helping empower that next generation of health care professionals."

Amelia Tucker is a 14-year-old C.R. Anderson student who said she is currently considering what classes and clubs to register for in her first year of high school. Tucker said the HOSA presentation piqued her interest.

When asked if she will join HOSA next year, Tucker said "possibly."

"For a long time, I've been interested in prosthetics," she said. "My uncle had one made for him when he was little."

Tucker said working with "real people" is something that appeals to her about the profession.

Other students were less intrigued.

Sparks Osborne, a fellow 14-year-old C.R. Anderson eighth grader, said resolutely she has no interest in a future health care industry career, but whacking her friends below the knee with a rubber reflex hammer?

"Oh sure, I'll do that," she said.

Shannon Thomas, who teaches Tucker and Osborne's science class, said there is value in the interaction with their older peers.

"This is particularly fun for the kids because they're registering for high school at the moment," Thomas said. "And to hear from the actual students there, it means a lot."

C.R. Anderson Principal Kathleen Purdy agreed.

"We want our kids to know there is a purpose for these classes," Purdy said. "There are real life applications to what they are learning."

For Meier, there is power in that kind of peer-to-peer mentorship.

"There is a lot of value in seeing that next step right in front of them," she said. "It seems much more in reach when it's right there."

Additionally, such interactions benefit the high school students as well, Meier noted, allowing them to hone their "soft skills."

Those interested in learning more about HOSA, can visit the Helena Public Schools website or www.montanahosa.org.