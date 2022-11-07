'High Noon' for health care in Helena? St. Peter's CEO warns of 'out-of-town' providers; Benefis says it is bringing new services

Wade Johnson, chief executive officer for St. Peter’s Health, wore his Carroll College sweatshirt to a recent meeting of the grassroots group Hometown Helena.

He wanted to discuss the struggle between “raiders” and “collaborators.”

But maybe what resonated with many listeners in the room was what he didn’t say: Not once did he use the “B” word, or Benefis, which was the proverbial elephant in the room.

Johnson’s comments came as the shadow of Benefis Health System, a Great Falls-based health care juggernaut, continues to loom ever larger in Helena.

It appears it’s “High Noon” for health care in Helena.

Last year, Benefis opened an urgent care clinic by the Helena Regional Airport and recently opened an office in the Great Northern Town Center that will offer internal medicine and gastroenterology care and operates a free-standing MRI imaging facility on the city’s northside.

Benefis is now building a $44 million, 64,000 square-foot Helena Specialty Center on 3.25 acres where the Capital Hill Mall used to stand.

John Goodnow, chief executive officer of Benefis, said recently he was not opposed to even more expansion in Helena. Goodnow and Johnson both serve on the board of the Montana Hospital Association, where Goodnow is a trustee and Johnson is an executive committee member and trustee at large.

Touting St. Peter's support of numerous programs in Helena, Johnson said out-of-town providers will not invest in programs or services that don’t turn a profit, even if that’s where the need is in Helena. They are here to generate new revenue streams that will ultimately be funneled back into their home communities, he said.

"St. Peter's is going to keep our dollars in Helena," he said.

Johnson said hospitals are losing more money now than any other time in history. He said billions were lost last year and 70% of hospitals will lose money in 2022.

He said St. Peter’s goal is to break even.

Johnson said the hospital went into the pandemic in early 2020 with its strongest operating margin, adding a 5% margin in health care is very strong. He said many facilities are now stopping services that are not profitable.

Johnson said St. Peter’s is "focused on taking care of our community and our employees." He said St. Peter's has “significantly increased” the number of doctors and services.

Johnson spoke highly of the partnerships St. Peter’s has with Bozeman Health for Neonatal Intensive Care Services and Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake for cancer care and treatment.

He said some organizations are desperate and looking for certain sources of revenue. He said if you are tapped out in your community, you go to a neighboring community.

Johnson made a reference to “extreme measures” some hospitals are making in a recent Update to the Community advertisement that ran Oct. 26 in the Independent Record.

He said as St. Peter’s increases services, fewer patients travel outside the community for care.

“As a result, larger health systems have begun to aggressively expand outside their traditional service area and into neighboring communities with things like outpatient surgery centers,” he wrote.

“This is an attempt to capture the most profitable types of health care services and redirect those dollars back to their own organization and community,” he wrote, later noting St. Peter’s gives back more than $17 million each year in “community benefit,” financial relief to patients, health education, donations to nonprofits that are local and “subsidized medical services” for gaps in community needs.

Goodnow said Benefis has already begun to directly support the Helena community in a variety of ways, including contributing to Helena Food Share and the local YWCA, offering rotations to Carroll College nursing students in its Helena clinics, and joining the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

Goodnow also said Benefis Health System has long served patients from Helena for services that were not and are not available in Helena.

“After many years of attempted collaboration with St. Peter’s Health, Benefis Health System made the decision to provide services directly in Helena to better serve the health care needs of the city’s residents -- allowing them to receive the care they need without having to travel to Great Falls,” he said.

He said that estimates from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research “project that with the currently planned Helena offerings, the Benefis expansion into Helena will generate more than 200 permanent, year-round jobs in the community and drive $53.3 million in annual economic impact to Helena.”

A May 2021 study by the Montana Hospital Association and Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana found that 58 of the state’s hospitals provide 83,900 full-time jobs, $6.3 billion of annual recurring income and $1.5 billion in annual state and non-tax revenues.

In a look at Cascade County and Benefis Health System and Great Falls Clinic, the report found that in-county billing accounted for 66% of its billing in 2019. That was followed by Hill County (6%), Glacier (5%) and Teton (4%).

Lewis and Clark County was 3.8%.

The report noted that Benefis paid its 3,278 employees an annual payroll of $212 million and $46.6 million in employee benefits.

In Lewis and Clark County, the study found that St. Peter’s Health and Shodair Children's Hospital had an in-county billing rate of 76% in 2019. It stated that St. Peter’s paid its 1,531 employees about $90 million in annual payroll and $22.2 million in employee benefits.

Rich Rasmussen, executive director of the Montana Hospital Association, said he understood why health care providers were attracted to Helena.

“Helena is one of those growth communities,” he said. “From a health provider perspective, it only makes sense to go where the numbers are growing.”

Rasmussen said several communities in Montana are growing and the interest being shown is a result of that growth. He said often those decisions are not based on actual numbers, but projected numbers.

“Health care leaders are looking for ways to grow and expand,” he said.

At Hometown Helena, Johnson also discussed plans to build a senior living community on 20 acres. St. Peter's is planning the housing project in conjunction with Immanuel Living. Its cost is $100 million, up from $60 million, proposed for the Mountain View Meadows housing development.

And he discussed plans for the $15 million westside community health center on the southwest corner of the Carroll College campus, which he said is expected to break ground this spring.

“This is a classic example of what should be done,” he said, adding that partnerships like this will help Carroll to expand. He said the college is good at training health care professionals.

He said it will also offer new health care programs that will pull students into Carroll College, that in the future will hopefully feed into St. Peter’s workforce.

An ever-encroaching Benefis is not the only battle St. Peter’s is fighting.

Logan Health recently announced it was opening a brain and spine care facility for adult patients and has expanded services in Helena. St. Peter’s and Logan established a partnership last year.

"Sometimes marriages don't work," Johnson said.

Johnson pointed to inroads St. Peter’s has made.

He said St. Peter’s, now embroiled in a highly public lawsuit with its former oncologist, Dr. Thomas Weiner, has made great gains with its cancer center, adding it and its new oncologist, Dr. Elizabeth Bigger, are getting high marks.

St. Peter’s Health Foundation had an Oct. 14 fundraiser at the Helena Civic Center, “The Gala: Life’s a Party,” that had what hospital officials said was “record-setting support” from 350 sponsors, donors and volunteers.

They said $360,000 was raised in support of 700 babies born each year at St. Peter’s Health and their families, as well as the families served by St. Peter’s Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit partner, Bozeman Health, who need help with transportation, lodging, meals and other expenses.

“Our fundraising is remarkable,” Johnson said. In the last two years the foundation brought in $9.4 million, up from $700,000 a year earlier.

He also touched on a struggle to find employees, noting it is now easier to hire doctors than to hire someone to answer the phone.

In September, St. Peter’s announced it had purchased Creative Horizons Learning Center, a Helena child care facility at 3430 Ptarmigan Lane, near the health system's North Clinic and Physical Rehabilitation North Clinic. The facility will be used to help employees in need of child care.

All 17 of the former Creative Horizons staff members were invited to continue to work at this location. Johnson said the employees were offered full benefits, which is something they did not have earlier.

He also talked about expanding the existing on-campus child care facility called Pete's Place. He said it will cost several million dollars and believes the foundation will raise most of the money.

“It’s going to be something special and quite unique,” Johnson said. “There will be nothing like it in the state.”

Johnson was asked about a possible crop of doctors, as two medical schools are coming to the state. Touro College and University System is in Great Falls and Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine will be in Billings.

He said in medical education, students have to do clinical rotations in hospitals or clinical settings and need to do a certain volume to be adequately trained.

“The problem we have in Montana is that we do not have enough residency slots,” Johnson said.

He said the students who come to St. Peter’s are not residents, they are medical students. Johnson said the hospital does not have an actual residency program because it is too small.

“I understand that they are trying to solve a problem where we need more doctors,” Johnson said. “I don’t debate we need more doctors. The problem is until there are more residencies and more clinical rotations, we can’t adequately train doctors."

Goodnow said medical school will do a lot to help physician availability in the state, “where severe shortages currently exist across a variety of physician specialties as a result of Montana being one of only four states without a medical school.”

“We, along with our partner, Touro University, which is starting the Great Falls not-for-profit medical school (with its first class slated to begin in 2023), would be more than happy to provide accurate information on the medical school and the numerous advantages that it will have for the residents of Montana,” he said.

Elizabeth Palmarozzi, founding campus dean of TouroCOM Montana, said in an email there is a strong need to increase the number of physicians practicing medicine in Montana to help provide care to the medically underserved in the state.

“Our efforts in Great Falls are focused on increasing the number of practicing physicians in Montana, and particularly in rural Montana, including the reservations,” she said.

She said they look forward to a partnership with “Carroll College and their exceptional pre-med program. Physicians are well known to practice medicine where they are educated both for medical school and for residency,” she wrote.

Palmarozzi said Touro has clinical rotations agreements, for the training of third and fourth year medical students with a number of Montana hospitals.

“Further, Touro has a very strong history for developing pipeline programs to increase the number of underrepresented communities in medicine,” she stated in her email. “What we have done to reach out to the Underserved Rural Medical communities elsewhere prepares us for embracing and working with the Native American communities and underserved rural communities in Montana.”

She said the campus in Great Falls will continue in the same tradition with these programs increasing the number of physicians to practice rural and frontier medicine in Montana.

Palmarozzi said Benefis is one of Touro’s primary clinical partners. She said plans are already underway to begin a residency in Internal Medicine at Benefis in Great Falls.

“We also hope to expand all of our clinical partnerships to include residency development,” she said, adding they look forward to developing new residency programs over the next few years which “will further increase the number of physicians staying in Montana and care for and benefit the state in a multitude of ways.”

Johnson said St. Peter’s was focused on moving forward.

“We are going to do our thing, we knew the competition was coming,” he said. “We are going to continue to focus on doing the right thing, and that is taking care of our community, investing in our community and keeping our dollars right here in Helena.”