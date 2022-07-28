High fives to a low-tech sci-fi creature feature

Nope

At the Cinemark

(R)

Grade: B+

“Nope?” Yup.

Sometimes the best way to move forward is to slide backwards.

In the age of dazzling CGI special effects and cacophonous Marvel action movies, Jordan Peele has gone retro.

I felt like I was a kid again, back to the age when UFO movies about flying saucers featured spaceships that looked like saucers.

Back then our imagination alone connected the blurry dots and teleported us to places we’d never been before.

Will 21st century moviegoers welcome low-tech sci fi? My hunch is that the grosses will be respectable, but not Marvelous. Opening weekend was solid, but still likely to trail the fourth installment in the Thor franchise.

In fairness, “Nope” is not your grandmother’s Saturday afternoon movie. First, it’s a horror film about hungry aliens, with a creepy edge that is appropriately unsettling.

And, more notably, this film stars two powerful black actors working with a black director – and that’s a far cry from the snowy white ’50s when we all knew who wasn’t coming to dinner in Hollywood.

Let’s back up to sketch the plot. Haywood’s Hollywood Horses is a ranch that provides filmmakers with animals for Westerns. The film opens with the death of the owner, leaving the business to his son-of-few-words, OJ, and his daughter-of-many-words, Em.

The struggle to save the business quickly gives way to trouble in the sky in the form of a white cloud that never moves – except when it finally does, and that’s when the fun begins.

The “cloud” sucks up energy, causing blackouts and stopping cars – and, in the spirit of Hannibal, the cloud enjoys having friends for dinner.

Rather than wasting time being terrified, the siblings decide to capture this alien on film and get rich! So they hire a geek to install cameras pointed at an open field. They even convince a top cinematographer to get the “Oprah shot” they hope to sell for millions.

Em and OJ devise a plan to lure the aliens onto their green mousetrap, sans cheese. They also discover the secret visual vaccine.

The film’s tone slides back and forth between dark comedy and horror culminating in the iconic final scene when a black man on a black horse rides out of the chaos and through the ranch arches.

No white masked man on Trigger this time.

The film’s title is OJ’s reaction when he encounters something unexpected and unwelcome – like Montana folks meeting a grizzly on a Glacier trail, perhaps.

Reviews are respectful, but many have noted the same shortcoming: that the buildup is more satisfying than the payoff. The characters don’t seem to evolve much, either, although brother-sister honor their dad by growing closer during this close encounter of the cloudy kind.

I loved “Nope” for its cynical spirit and hungry UFO. My daughter Kat, my co-critic during her school days, loved it, too.

“Refreshing to see so few tropes,” Kat said.

Refreshing, indeed.