HHS messages emphasize connections, hope to grads

In the sporting arena, he spoke of the Helena girls state track and field runner-up, and soccer and tennis state third-place finishes.

Regarding the Donovan Award recipients, Rob Wagner and Elizabeth Heuiser, he noted that Wagner, in addition to his multiple state swimming championships (highlighted by a state record) record, also garnered a cross country all-state medal, despite being ranked 51st before the finals.

Helena High, founded in 1875, is the oldest high school in Montana. Thennis proceeded to recount some of the “stuff” the school’s grads have endured over the last 146 years, consisting of two World Wars, the 1918 Spanish flu, the Great Depression, the 1935 earthquakes that housed classes in railroad cars, and the Korean, Vietnam and Middle East wars. Plus more recently fires and floods.

“HHS Bengals cannot and will not be broken… Our students continued to inspire all of us each and every day,” he concluded. “Convince me that this is a lost generation. We watched it up close and personal during this difficult year. Bengals have, do, and will roll on.”

The ceremony was then capped off with rest of the senior class receiving their diplomas, the moving of the tassels from right to left, and the simultaneous tossing of the caps skyward.

