HHS messages emphasize connections, hope to grads

Under a warm Montana sky, 300 Helena High seniors overcame the obstacles of the worst pandemic in 100 years, congregating Saturday at wind-whipped Nelson Stadium for their commencement ceremony.
Wearing silver/gray gowns and caps, after the graduates filed onto the Saint’s gridiron while Helena High's band played an introduction tune, the Helena senior choir group sang the National Anthem to open the event.
Master of ceremonies and HHS Principal Steve Thennis then requested a moment of silence for all friends and family members who passed away over the past year, including classmate Justin Pettit.
Dr. Tyler Ream, Helena Public Schools superintendent, warned the students of the many crossroads they will be facing in the future, while acknowledging the hardships they’ve already endured together.
“You have mastered the basic human connections… we believe in you,” Ream said.
Thennis praised Ream’s decision-making as superintendent under extreme stress, considering that “people would be mad” regardless, on both sides of the issues; opening or closing the schools, allowing or not allowing sports, wearing or not wearing masks.
Next, vice principals Stephanie Thennis and Willie Schlepp dispersed diplomas to the six salutatorians and 23 valedictorians. The two dozen valedictorians then took the stage, as each read one of their favorite celebrity “message of hope” quotes in reference to overcoming obstacles leading up to graduation.
Among the quotes were: “It is what it is,” “If you want a rainbow, you have to put up with the rain,” “I walk slowly, but never backwards,” and “Man, sometimes it takes a long time to sound like yourself.”
Next, Thennis introduced the keynote speaker – himself “by default” – as the guy who grew up on the Westside, graduated from Capital High, and then finally found himself on “the right side of town.”
“At Helena High, our mission is to provide a strong foundation for lifelong learning, by nurturing, challenging, and guiding all students, toward their maximum academic, aesthetic, physical, social and emotional potential,” Thennis said.
He related that despite the pandemic, HHS was able to connect with a sister school, Tamana High, in Kumamoto, Japan.
“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go, they merely determine where you can start,” stated Thennis, adding that unlike the rumor “this is the lost generation, no one questions the challenges” everyone has faced over the past year-and-a-half.
Thennis listed several stars that shined despite the adversity, including four National Merit Scholars; singer Elsie Harrington, who will attend Yale; musician Lenny Triem; National Speech and Debate qualifiers Tim Cuddy, Jonathan DeWald and Shy Christianson; the scientific excellence of Claire Downing (Presidential Scholar and AP capstone student) and Heath Caldwell; and 11 AP Honors students with Distinction.
In the sporting arena, he spoke of the Helena girls state track and field runner-up, and soccer and tennis state third-place finishes.
Regarding the Donovan Award recipients, Rob Wagner and Elizabeth Heuiser, he noted that Wagner, in addition to his multiple state swimming championships (highlighted by a state record) record, also garnered a cross country all-state medal, despite being ranked 51st before the finals.
Helena High, founded in 1875, is the oldest high school in Montana. Thennis proceeded to recount some of the “stuff” the school’s grads have endured over the last 146 years, consisting of two World Wars, the 1918 Spanish flu, the Great Depression, the 1935 earthquakes that housed classes in railroad cars, and the Korean, Vietnam and Middle East wars. Plus more recently fires and floods.
“HHS Bengals cannot and will not be broken… Our students continued to inspire all of us each and every day,” he concluded. “Convince me that this is a lost generation. We watched it up close and personal during this difficult year. Bengals have, do, and will roll on.”
The ceremony was then capped off with rest of the senior class receiving their diplomas, the moving of the tassels from right to left, and the simultaneous tossing of the caps skyward.
Curt Synness, HHS Class of ’70, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR.
In this Series
Celebrating the class of 2021
-
Capital High grads commended for perseverance at commencement ceremony
-
HHS messages emphasize connections, hope to grads
-
Emotional ceremony caps off high school career for PAL graduates
- 4 updates