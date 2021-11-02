Heritage Tourism Council presents historic preservation awards

Not long after Tony Wilson and Steve Faherty purchased their historic Holter Street duplex in 2010, the amateur historic preservationists said they began wondering if they bit off more than they could chew.

"It was in rough shape," Wilson said. "There was nothing historic left."

The duplex, built around 1889 by Reverend George K. Berry and his wife, Ida, had long been covered in stucco. The storm windows were in disrepair. The porch was in need of plenty of attention. The dingy carpeting installed over the original wood floors was nearing historic in its own right.

Despite the poor condition, the married couple was determined to restore the building to its former glory.

"We saw the potential under all the stucco and carpet," Wilson said.

"We have both always been into historic homes," Faherty said. "I guess it's a passion of ours."

The original wood siding remained under the stucco, but its only use now was as a template for new custom milled siding.

The work on the building's exterior began more than five years ago with the siding.

The front porch also had to be rebuilt.

The couple used a photograph taken shortly after the building's construction to get a sense of what the porch might have looked like. Unfortunately, it was only a sense as the photo was shot from a distance.

The couple hired a chemist to analyze the building's paint and were able to source an exact match that once again coats the exterior.

Wilson said he is still working to restore the storm windows and their wavy glass panes.

"It's a process," Wilson said.

The couple hopes to have the project substantially completed soon simply to "have a finished home to live in," Faherty said. "It can't really be considered a flip house if you've lived in it for 12 years."

The project recently received one of the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council's 27th annual Historic Preservation Awards.

Three other projects and a former volunteer were also presented awards.

"The idea is to publicize what these people do for their properties and local historic preservation efforts," said Helena and Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation Officer Pam Attardo.

Paula Jacques and Patrick Cirillo were awarded for their rehabilitation of a duplex at 501-503 S. Rodney St.

Tim Coulter and Samantha Sanchez were awarded for the addition of a historically accurate garage at 802 Madison Ave.

SMA Architects, a Bozeman-based firm, and Dick Anderson Construction subsidiary D&M Development were awarded for the rehabilitation of the Old Liquor Block warehouse located at 920 Front St.

Max Seieroe was also recognized for his contributions. Seieroe served as a volunteer in the Heritage Tourism Council in 2014. He was eventually hired by Lewis and Clark County as an office assistant. He resigned in July due to health issues.

Wilson and Faherty said they appreciate the recognition and are happy to contribute to the neighborhood they love.

The recognition has come not just from the Heritage Tourism Council, but also passersby.

"We do get lots of comments," Wilson said. "People are always complimenting the improvements."

Tom O'Connell is a member of the HTC and was on hand to help present the couple with their award.

"HTC members have been watching the progress of this property for years," O'Connell said. "They've done an exemplary job on the building."

Fellow board member Jenn Vieth said you can look at the Holter Street duplex now and imagine "the carriages and dirt roads" that surrounded it around the turn of the century.

"The history of Helena is so varied and deep," Vieth said. "When you drive around, you don't necessarily get to see that. These awards are such a good way to bring that to light."

