Montana State Fund stresses safety

Montana State Fund, the state’s not-for-profit and leading workers’ compensation insurance company, concluded its 2023 Ag and Young Worker Spotlight program recently following stops in Shelby, Sidney and Kalispell for the respective county fairs and 4H Livestock Sales.

Ag is Montana’s No. 1 industry and is considered a high-hazard industry in the state. Montana State Fund insures about 24,000 employers statewide, including more than 90% of the agricultural industry, for on-the-job accidents.

Young workers, ages 18-24 are twice as likely to be injured than their older colleagues.

“Being the industry leader means going above and beyond to make sure workers and employers know we are more than just their insurer—we are their partner in achieving a healthier and safer workplace,” said Ethan Heverly, MSF’s director of government and community relations.

Montana’s accident frequency is 1.26 times the national average.

This is the second year MSF has run the program which it buys a steer at auction and donates beef to the local food bank.

U-Haul announces Townsend dealer

U-Haul Co. of Montana is pleased to announce that Top Gun Autobody signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Townsend community.

Top Gun Autobody at 7675 U.S. 287 will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, pre-tow inspection and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (406) 266-3110 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Townsend-MT-59644/037048/ today.

Top Gun Autobody owner Ted Culbertson is joining with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Broadwater County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.

State grants to aid tribal businesses

Four grant programs aimed at bolstering tribal business development and strengthen indigenous entrepreneurship in Montana are now open, the The Montana Department of Commerce said. The grant funding is provided by Commerce’s Office of Indian Country Economic Development (OICED).

“Through these grants, tribal businesses are empowered to drive innovation, create opportunities and shape a prosperous future for their communities,” said Scott Osterman, department director.

Small business owners who are enrolled members of Montana’s tribal nations are invited to apply for the Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant, a dynamic initiative aimed at fortifying the growth of small-scale enterprises. The grant serves as a catalyst for expanding the scope of indigenous entrepreneurship and enhancing local economic vitality. The IEF grant currently has $320,000 of funding available. Application period: September 1—October 31, 2023.

The Native American Business Advisor (NABA) grant presents a valuable opportunity for aspiring indigenous entrepreneurs to access expert guidance, mentorship and resources to kickstart their business ventures. The program is designed to provide a solid foundation for success and sustainability in the competitive business landscape. The NABA grant currently has $160,000 of funding available. Application period: September 1—October 16, 2023.

The Tribal Business Development Grant (TBDG) offers tribal governments or tribally owned businesses a unique opportunity to secure funding for shovel-ready projects that will drive economic prosperity and sustainability. This grant empowers Montana’s tribally owned, for-profit business enterprises to expand, diversify, flourish and ultimately contribute to the overall progress of tribal communities. The TBDG grant currently has $240,000 of funding available. Application period: September 15—October 25, 2023.

In recognition of the significance of tribal culture and heritage in promoting tourism, the Tribal Tourism Grant (TTG) was established to support tribal initiatives that enhance tourism offerings and showcase the rich traditions of indigenous communities. The grant funding empowers tribes to share their stories and attract visitors, ultimately contributing to economic growth and cultural exchange. The TTG grant currently has $120,000 of funding available. Application period: October 1—November 30, 2023.

Application details and eligibility criteria are at business.mt.gov.