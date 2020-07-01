Here's what is and isn't canceled this Fourth of July in the Helena area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on some annual Fourth of July festivities, residents of Lewis and Clark County and the surrounding area still have several options this year.

In Helena, the 2020 Capital City Fourth of July Celebration at Centennial Park has been canceled due to the pandemic, according to event sponsors the Old Glory Landmark Committee and the Helena Ambassadors. "We look forward to hosting the celebration next year," said Chuck Butler, president of the Ambassadors and a member of the Old Glory Landmark Committee.

In East Helena, the annual Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration is still on track this year. It will kick off around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the top of the slag pile on the south side of Highway 12.