Here's what is and isn't canceled this Fourth of July in the Helena area

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on some annual Fourth of July festivities, residents of Lewis and Clark County and the surrounding area still have several options this year.
In Helena, the 2020 Capital City Fourth of July Celebration at Centennial Park has been canceled due to the pandemic, according to event sponsors the Old Glory Landmark Committee and the Helena Ambassadors. "We look forward to hosting the celebration next year," said Chuck Butler, president of the Ambassadors and a member of the Old Glory Landmark Committee.
In East Helena, the annual Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration is still on track this year. It will kick off around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the top of the slag pile on the south side of Highway 12.
In Lincoln, the annual parade, rodeo and fireworks display also remain on the schedule, according to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. The parade, which runs down Highway 200 from 1st Avenue to Hooper Park, starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. The rodeo starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln Rodeo Grounds on Fairgrounds Road off Highway 200. The fireworks display kicks off at dark near the Lincoln Public school. Officials ask people not to park on the north side of the highway.
In Augusta, there will be a fireworks show at the Augusta American Legion rodeo grounds starting at 9 p.m.
In Boulder, the annual fireworks display will go on, starting at dusk from the top of Capital Hill, according to the Boulder Monitor.
In Townsend, both the Townsend Festival of Flight and the Old Fashioned Fourth in the Park have been canceled.
Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com
