Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good throughout the reservoir with the most action being from Pond 4 to Hole-in-the-Wall, north of White Earth and the Hellgate area.

Walleyes are being caught in 15-20 feet of water on bottom bouncers with slow-death rigs or worm harnesses in silver, red or green colors. Perch are being caught by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas. Rainbow fishing as well as shore fishing for all species is slow. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Walleye and perch fishing has been good in the York Bridge area, Lake Helena, the Causeway arm, and out from Black Sandy while pitching jigs and crawler pieces, trolling bottom bouncers, or slip bobber fishing with leeches in 15-20 feet of water.

Fishing the early morning hours has been best. A few rainbows are being caught below Canyon Ferry Dam while using crawlers and a marshmallow and while trolling cowbells with wedding rings and crawlers from Black Sandy to York Bridge. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow fishing has been great near the Gates of the Mountains while fly fishing and along the cliffs from Black Beach to Split Rock while trolling cowbells or crankbaits during the early morning and late evening hours.

A few Kokanee are being caught above the Dam in 70-90 feet of water while vertical jigging with heavy jigs or using downriggers and trolling Dodgers or cowbells with spinners tipped with shoepeg corn.

Good numbers of perch and a few walleye are being found around weed beds while pitching jigs tipped with worms or leeches in 10-20 feet of water from Ming Bar to the lower end of the reservoir. -- Chris Hurley