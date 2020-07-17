Here's a look at the Helena-area roadwork projects happening this summer

Montana and Lyndale avenues sidewalk project - MDT crews will continue work along U.S. Route 12 throughout the summer. MDT is updating non-ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, replacing worn sections of sidewalks and updating electrical panels and equipment at intersections from Last Chance Gulch and Lyndale Avenue to Montana and 12th avenues.

Crews will work on the west side of Montana Avenue through July. Work on the east side of Montana Avenue is slated for August through September.

Electrical work at the intersections of Benton and Lyndale avenues and Kessler and Getchell streets are scheduled to occur in late July and August, respectively.

14th Street and Last Chance Gulch intersection project - The intersection at 14th Street and Last Chance Gulch began receiving a makeover courtesy of MDT in late June. Activation of a new traffic signal is expected to occur in late July.

Lewis and King streets sidewalks - As part of an MDT Transportation Alternative project, crews will be in the East Helena residential area laying approximately 2,600 feet of ADA-compliant sidewalk on the north side of Lewis Street from East Valley Middle School to nearly Eastgate Elementary School.