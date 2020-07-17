Here's a look at the Helena-area roadwork projects happening this summer

As Montana approaches the height of construction season, Helena roadways have seen a sharp increase in orange cones. Here is a look at the various roadwork projects happening around the city.
Information regarding city of Helena-funded projects was sourced from the departments of Public Works and Transportation. Information regarding Montana Department of Transportation projects within city limits was sourced from the department's public information officer.
Active projects
Westside water and sewer project - One of the larger public works projects the city of Helena is tackling this year, the two-phase Westside water and sewer project is expected to last into late November or early December. City crews are installing water and sewer mains on Helena's Westside from Joslyn Street to Henderson Street. Similar work is also being done around Kessler Elementary School.
Beattie Street Trailhead project - The construction of a proper trailhead, complete with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking and amenities, is expected to wrap up by July's end. The city project also includes new sidewalks, curbs and gutters for southern stretches of Beattie Street.
Fire hydrant replacement project - City crews are replacing failed fire hydrants throughout various locations in Helena. That work is expected to continue through August.
Montana and Lyndale avenues sidewalk project - MDT crews will continue work along U.S. Route 12 throughout the summer. MDT is updating non-ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, replacing worn sections of sidewalks and updating electrical panels and equipment at intersections from Last Chance Gulch and Lyndale Avenue to Montana and 12th avenues.
Crews will work on the west side of Montana Avenue through July. Work on the east side of Montana Avenue is slated for August through September.
Electrical work at the intersections of Benton and Lyndale avenues and Kessler and Getchell streets are scheduled to occur in late July and August, respectively.
14th Street and Last Chance Gulch intersection project - The intersection at 14th Street and Last Chance Gulch began receiving a makeover courtesy of MDT in late June. Activation of a new traffic signal is expected to occur in late July.
Lewis and King streets sidewalks - As part of an MDT Transportation Alternative project, crews will be in the East Helena residential area laying approximately 2,600 feet of ADA-compliant sidewalk on the north side of Lewis Street from East Valley Middle School to nearly Eastgate Elementary School.
The project's second phase will bring new sidewalk from near Radley Elementary School east along the south side of King Street for a block. The crew will continue the new sidewalk south for one block to meet up with the existing sidewalk near East Clinton Street.
Projects scheduled to begin late summer
Harris Street storm drain project - City Public Works crews plan to replace the failing storm water main in Sanders Avenue between Sixth and 11th streets and between Townsend and Livingston avenues. That work is expected to begin August and last through November.
13th Street storm drain project - City crews are set to install a new storm water main in 13th street between Last Chance Gulch and Front Street beginning in September. The project is expected to conclude in early November.
Goodkind Building sidewalks project - According to City Engineer Ryan Leland, the owner of the Goodkind Building is utilizing the city's "Voluntary Sidewalk Program" to replace all of the surrounding sidewalks. The project is scheduled to begin in mid-August, wrapping up sometime in October.
Benton Avenue path project - This collaborative project between the city and MDT will bring a quarter of a million dollar pedestrian and bicycle path along the east side of Benton Avenue. The 10-foot-wide shared-use path will stretch 0.7 miles from about the entrance of the transfer station north to Elmwood Lane. New ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps will also be installed as part of the MDT managed project. The work is expected to begin in mid-August and last through November.
For updates on projects, visit the city's public works webpage (www.helenamt.gov/public-works-projects) or MDT's webpage (www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/active_projects.shtml).
