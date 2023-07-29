The following is a list of events for Montana Pride week July 30-Aug. 6 in Helena:

SUNDAY

Banned Brunch: Drag Brunch, bring your own chair, food included with ticket, booze available. Ticketed event, and the tickets sell out fast. See montanapride.org/brunch for more information. Doors open at 9 a.m., show at 11 a.m. Front Street & 14th Street

MONDAY

Game Night & Tie Dye: An evening of fun, creativity, and celebration as Headwaters Craft House and The Painted Pot present “Game Night & Tie-dye” 6 p.m., Headwaters Crafthouse

Free Pride Week Gentle Flow Class with Abby: Move your body, tune into your breath and still your mind, 1361 Elm St., Unit 7, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Down Dogs & Doobies: Doobies for 1 cent and yoga for free. Sleeping Giant Gardens, 2487 York Road, 4:20 p.m.

Queen City Drag & Draw: Blackfoot River Brewery, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Blowing Bubbles: Gather for “Blowing Bubbles in the Park” as part of the “Alive at Five” event series. This is a family-friendly event featuring bubbles, music and fun. Pioneer Park, 5 p.m.

Stained Glass Resin Pride Flag: This is a Pride-friendly rainbow flag-making class. Learn the different types of resin available to work with and the various ways to add color while becoming familiar with epoxy resin, mica powder, and alcohol inks. Holter Museum, 5 p.m.

The Ins & Outs of Being Intersex: Join Eden Atwood as she tells her story about being intersex. Learn about this often overlooked segment of our community. Myrna Loy, 5:30 pm

Drag Trivia: Drag Trivia Night hosted by Lewis and Clark Brewing, 7 p.m.

“To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar,” Myrna Loy, 7 p.m.

Queere-oke: Make yourself the poppiest pop star of all the land, 9 p.m., Western Bar

THURSDAY

Climbing curious? There will be a Pride Group Climb. Open to all experience levels, this is a free class and social climb. All you need is to purchase a day pass, and we will get you set up with shoes, instruction and lots of encouragement. Already into climbing? Questions? Email info@stonetreeclimbing.com. Stonetree Climbing Center, 6 p.m.

Drag Bingo: Join Auntie Hexx Shadow and Uncle Kev for this fun night of raising funds and winning prizes. Western Bar, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Queer Ecology: Jackie Rosebutch Presents: The Last Safe Place, A Queer Argument for Caretaking Our Environment. Jackie Rosebutch, a drag Goddex and environmental science nerd, will look into how queer people find safety, solace and connection in nature. There will be a discussion on what it means to caretake the environment through the lens of queer identity, joy and pride. Windsor Ballroom, 2:30 p.m.

Pride Hike & Picnic with Prickly Pear Land Trust: Start at the Mount Helena Trail Head and if you find a rainbow rock, you can turn it in for a prize at the PPLT Offices. Mount Helena Trailhead, 3 p.m.

Welcome to Helena Event: Join Montana Pride on the Walking Mall and get your swag on and get answers to any questions you might have. Walking Mall at 6th Avenue, 3 p.m.

Deathsong Doula Q&A: Trained death doula Lindsey Barnes will be hosting a Q&A-based discussion on how to navigate aging, illness and death with an emphasis on retaining one’s personal autonomy. Lewis & Clark Public Library, 4 p.m.

Montana Jewish Project Pride Shabat: Join us for this social gathering to celebrate Pride, Shabbat. Around 5:30 p.m., we will say Shabbat blessings for candles, challah and drinks. Open to all: Jewish, no faith, any faith, queer, ally, everyone. Gulch Distillery, 5 p.m.

Potty Mouth Pottery Night for Pride: The Painted Pot, 5:30 p.m.

Legislative Recap with MHRN: Gain a deeper understanding of the legislative process, the impact of specific bills on the community, and the implications for various groups. There will be a Q&A session. MHRN Offices on the Gulch, 5:30 p.m.

Queer Youth Prom: Don your most colorful apparel and celebrate Pride at this Queer Teen Prom, Under the Sea! Registration is required for this free event at holtermuseum.com. Holter Museum, 6:30 p.m.

Family Friendly(ish) (Perfectly Queer Comedy Show): This show is perfect(ish) for the family, as the comedians have been asked to limit the use of strong language. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Windsor Ballroom, 6:30 p.m.

Tread On Me ‘Renty: A Perfectly Queer Comedy Show. Queer comedians of Montana take the stage and unleash their observations. This show is for audiences aged 18 and above. Windsor Ballroom, 9 p.m.

Both of these shows include Audra Songs, Betty Sparrow, Charlotte Macorn, Sarah Aswell, Ian St. Onge, Ferdinand Po, Rachelle Parrish, Nathan Patrick St. Onge, and hosted by Kev Hamm. And if you want to see both shows, you can buy discounted tickets to both in advance at montanapride.org/pqc

As You Love It Burlesque: Last Call Cabaret and SpaceOneEleven bring you…As You Love It ... An Evening of Cabaret & Burlesque. Intimate venue at SpaceOneEleven. Tickets are online for $40 or take your chances at the door for $50. Seating is limited and shows sell out quick! 21+ to attend, doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show & 8:30 for the 9 p.m. Space One11

Hearts, Clubs, Spades & Disco Diamonds: Join all the famous and infamous drag performers from across the state. You can move between the bars, and it’s 18+ to enter, 21+ to drink. Western Bar — Disco Diamonds; Rialto Bar — Clubs; Windbag — Hearts; and Miller’s Crossing — Spades. 8 p.m.

AUG. 5

Pride Service at St. Paul’s: Join the members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for a quick service that is welcoming to everyone, 9 a.m. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Montana Pride Parade Line-Up: Celebrate love, diversity and equality. Join the lineup event 10-11 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. 10 a.m. Lawrence Avenue, in front of St. Paul’s Methodist.

Montana Pride Parade: Parade Line-up to Last Chance Gulch to Anchor Park, 11 a.m.

Montana Pride Festival & Rally: At the end of the parade, we’ll have tons of vendors, educators and others, and a few short speeches by some community leaders. Noon, Anchor Park.

Bears & Brews: Join others on the Walking Mall for an afternoon of catching up, delightful beverages, snacks and an overall chill experience. 2 p.m., Walking Mall at 6th Avenue.

Drag Story Hour No. 1: Drag performers will read stories that celebrate diversity, inclusion and the magic of imagination. 2 p.m. Montana Book Co.

Make Your Own Pride T-Shirt: Make your own shirts, with help and supplies from Montana Pride. 2 p.m. Holter Museum.

Drag Story Hour No. 2: Montana Book Co., 3:30 p.m.

MRHN Trans/Non-binary/Two-Spirit Pizza & Board Games: 4 p.m., MHRN Offices on the Walking Mall.

Montana Pride’s Street Drag Show, 7 p.m. Last Chance Gulch at 6th Avenue.

Scattered to the Bars! Party at the Pride Bars downtown.

AUG. 6

Queer Trivia with the Montana Democrats. 11 a.m., The Creperie.

Forest Jam & Hike: Join the Montana Discovery Foundation and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest for a gathering focused on community and connection to nature through food and music. Bring an instrument and a song or food to share. Reach out to Chiara Cipriano at chiara.cipriano@usda.gov for more info. 11 a.m., Ten Mile Picnic Area.

Bottoms Up Downdogs & Draughts: Join Loft Yoga at Ten Mile Creek Brewery for an hourlong yoga class complete with beer. 11 a.m., Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

Soundbath: Take some meditative time to decompress and reconnect with a sound bath facilitated by Soul Sonics Sound Therapy at Bumblebee Aerial Fitness. $10 donation recommended at the door. Please bring yoga mats, blankets, pillows, bolsters — whatever you need to create a safe and comfortable space for yourself. 4 p.m. Bumblebee Aerial Fitness.