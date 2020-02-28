Here is the full list of Helena's 2020 distinguished students and educators

The Helena Education Foundation has released the full list of distinguished students and educators who will be honored at the 2020 Celebration of Excellence.

The event is set for Monday, May 11, at the Great Northern Hotel.

The full list of distinguished students and educators is as follows:

Student Salome Aydlett, HHS - Educator Erin Maxwell, Ray Bjork Learning Center

Student Leah Baranek, CHS - Educator Heather Parrish, CHS

Student Charley Ann Benford, HHS - Educator Rene Cloniger, HHS

Student Arleigh Berner, CHS - Educator Paul Phillips, CHS

Student Abigayle Bibeau, CHS - Educator Ellen Fjeseth, CHS

Student Adel Bigart, HHS - Educator Buffy Smith, HHS

Student Anna Boughton, CHS - Educator Zach Harris, CHS/HHS

Student Westen Braithwaite, HHS - Educator Joan Leik, HHS

Student Nicholas Bubb, CHS - Educator Scott Lane, CHS

Student Caroline Bullock, HHS - Educator Charla Kempa, formerly Central Elementary

Student Zyanne Cervantes, CHS - Educator Matt Lyng, CHS

Student Shiloh Corcoran, CHS - Educator Thomas Baty, CHS

Student Alex Crisp, CHS - Educator Kevin Cleary, CRA

Student Kadyn Culp, CHS - Educator Christina Sieminsk, CHS

Student Geri Lynn Cutler, CHS - Educator Terri Norman, CHS

Student Kelson Demmons, HHS - Educator Tyler Hollow, HHS

Student Grant Eckerson, HHS - Educator Mark Jenkins, Ret., East Valley Middle School

Student Hayden Ferguson, HHS - Educator Susan Bartels, HHS

Student Seely Garrett, HHS - Educator Meghan Schulte, HHS

Student Maija Geier, CHS - Educator Ryan Hanson, CHS

Student Morgan Hill, HHS - Educator Jonna Schwartz, formerly HHS, Access to Success

Student Taylor Hill, HHS - Educator Mary Ann McMahon, HHS

Student Lea Hohenlohe, CHS - Educator Chelsea Mazurek-Pierce, CHS

Student Elyssa Kniffen, PAL - Educator Lori Cope, Formerly HMS

Student Jasmine Kunda, CHS - Educator Helen Bosch, CHS

Student Jack Kuney, CHS - Educator Tom Caffrey, CHS

Student Daniel Leas, CHS - Educator Sarah Urban, CHS

Student Emilie Lenoir, CHS - Educator Nick Zarnowski, CHS

Student Meghan Logan, CHS - Educator Cheryl McCauley, Ret. Kessler Elementary

Student Dimitri Luke, PAL - Educator Samantha Conrad, Jefferson Elementary

Student Blaise Murphy, CHS - Educator Duane Zehr, CHS

Student Chase Nielsen, CHS - Educator Dennis Peterson, CHS

Student Melody Perry, CHS - Educator Genevieve Anderson, CHS

Student Alyssa Plant, HHS - Educator Cori Trudeau, Montana City School

Student Alyson Rake, HHS - Educator Jenna Clark, HHS

Student James Rencher, CHS - Educator John Chart, CHS

Student Adrian Rincon Jimenez, CHS - Educator James Irby, CHS

Student Payton Schuma, CHS - Educator Erin Cleveland, CHS

Student Caitlyn Sena, HHS - Educator Julie Mitchell, HHS

Student Katherine Sheafor, CHS - Educator Julie Shannon, CHS/HHS

Student Caroline Southworth , CHS - Educator Jay Partridge, CHS

Student Franklyn Suero Liriano, HHS - Educator Ingrid Holmes, HHS

Student Emma Templeton, HHS - Educator Deb Johnson, Ret. Central Elementary

Student Ryann Thomas, CHS - Educator Kimberly Cook, CHS

Student Luke Thomson, HHS - Educator Dave McKim, HHS

Student McLain Thornquist, CHS - Educator Becca Leaphart, CHS

Student Danielle Tielking, CHS - Educator Adam Clinch, CHS

Student Justin Tofflemire, CHS - Educator Tanner Duncan, CHS

Student Josephine Trudeau, HHS - Educator Manny Garza, HHS

Student Zoey Wall, CHS - Educator Anne Bartsch, Hawthorne Elementary

Student Jackson Wetherill, HHS - Educator Ryan Schulte, HHS

Student Jessica Williams, CHS - Educator John Miller, Ret. CHS

Student Savannah Withrow, HHS - Educator Julie Ladd, HHS

