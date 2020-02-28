Here is the full list of Helena's 2020 distinguished students and educators

The Helena Education Foundation has released the full list of distinguished students and educators who will be honored at the 2020 Celebration of Excellence.
The event is set for Monday, May 11, at the Great Northern Hotel.
The full list of distinguished students and educators is as follows:
- Student Salome Aydlett, HHS - Educator Erin Maxwell, Ray Bjork Learning Center
- Student Leah Baranek, CHS - Educator Heather Parrish, CHS
- Student Charley Ann Benford, HHS - Educator Rene Cloniger, HHS
- Student Arleigh Berner, CHS - Educator Paul Phillips, CHS
- Student Abigayle Bibeau, CHS - Educator Ellen Fjeseth, CHS
- Student Adel Bigart, HHS - Educator Buffy Smith, HHS
- Student Anna Boughton, CHS - Educator Zach Harris, CHS/HHS
- Student Westen Braithwaite, HHS - Educator Joan Leik, HHS
- Student Nicholas Bubb, CHS - Educator Scott Lane, CHS
- Student Caroline Bullock, HHS - Educator Charla Kempa, formerly Central Elementary
- Student Zyanne Cervantes, CHS - Educator Matt Lyng, CHS
- Student Shiloh Corcoran, CHS - Educator Thomas Baty, CHS
- Student Alex Crisp, CHS - Educator Kevin Cleary, CRA
- Student Kadyn Culp, CHS - Educator Christina Sieminsk, CHS
- Student Geri Lynn Cutler, CHS - Educator Terri Norman, CHS
- Student Kelson Demmons, HHS - Educator Tyler Hollow, HHS
- Student Grant Eckerson, HHS - Educator Mark Jenkins, Ret., East Valley Middle School
- Student Hayden Ferguson, HHS - Educator Susan Bartels, HHS
- Student Seely Garrett, HHS - Educator Meghan Schulte, HHS
- Student Maija Geier, CHS - Educator Ryan Hanson, CHS
- Student Morgan Hill, HHS - Educator Jonna Schwartz, formerly HHS, Access to Success
- Student Taylor Hill, HHS - Educator Mary Ann McMahon, HHS
- Student Lea Hohenlohe, CHS - Educator Chelsea Mazurek-Pierce, CHS
- Student Elyssa Kniffen, PAL - Educator Lori Cope, Formerly HMS
- Student Jasmine Kunda, CHS - Educator Helen Bosch, CHS
- Student Jack Kuney, CHS - Educator Tom Caffrey, CHS
- Student Daniel Leas, CHS - Educator Sarah Urban, CHS
- Student Emilie Lenoir, CHS - Educator Nick Zarnowski, CHS
- Student Meghan Logan, CHS - Educator Cheryl McCauley, Ret. Kessler Elementary
- Student Dimitri Luke, PAL - Educator Samantha Conrad, Jefferson Elementary
- Student Blaise Murphy, CHS - Educator Duane Zehr, CHS
- Student Chase Nielsen, CHS - Educator Dennis Peterson, CHS
- Student Melody Perry, CHS - Educator Genevieve Anderson, CHS
- Student Alyssa Plant, HHS - Educator Cori Trudeau, Montana City School
- Student Alyson Rake, HHS - Educator Jenna Clark, HHS
- Student James Rencher, CHS - Educator John Chart, CHS
- Student Adrian Rincon Jimenez, CHS - Educator James Irby, CHS
- Student Payton Schuma, CHS - Educator Erin Cleveland, CHS
- Student Caitlyn Sena, HHS - Educator Julie Mitchell, HHS
- Student Katherine Sheafor, CHS - Educator Julie Shannon, CHS/HHS
- Student Caroline Southworth , CHS - Educator Jay Partridge, CHS
- Student Franklyn Suero Liriano, HHS - Educator Ingrid Holmes, HHS
- Student Emma Templeton, HHS - Educator Deb Johnson, Ret. Central Elementary
- Student Ryann Thomas, CHS - Educator Kimberly Cook, CHS
- Student Luke Thomson, HHS - Educator Dave McKim, HHS
- Student McLain Thornquist, CHS - Educator Becca Leaphart, CHS
- Student Danielle Tielking, CHS - Educator Adam Clinch, CHS
- Student Justin Tofflemire, CHS - Educator Tanner Duncan, CHS
- Student Josephine Trudeau, HHS - Educator Manny Garza, HHS
- Student Zoey Wall, CHS - Educator Anne Bartsch, Hawthorne Elementary
- Student Jackson Wetherill, HHS - Educator Ryan Schulte, HHS
- Student Jessica Williams, CHS - Educator John Miller, Ret. CHS
- Student Savannah Withrow, HHS - Educator Julie Ladd, HHS