Helping a hidden population: More shelter sought for Helena's homeless

He said he tries to get people into God’s Love and also hands out tents to some of the homeless.

“God’s Love can only do so much,” he said, adding that if there are no beds people have to sleep on the floor. He said there is only one homeless shelter in Helena (Family Promise) that accepts animals.

Lehman said he finds his job rewarding.

“I always feel I could be doing more, but I feel resources are limited,” he said.

Lehman said some people don’t want to come in, for a variety of reasons. He said he has approached the homeless on a bone-chilling night and asked if they would let him find them housing only to be told to come back the next day.

Others who work with the homeless agree that there are a lot of people in the community who chose to be homeless.

“They are going to live on the Gulch, and they will always live that way,” McVey said. “That was their home and they don’t want it any other way.”

“Part of the beauty of our programs is that we recognize that,” Ortega said.

Smith, of the Salvation Army, said the homeless have been stigmatized by the general public as drug addicts, mentally ill or wrong.