The city of Helena hosted a job fair Thursday at the Helena Civic Center. About a dozen city departments solicited applications for about 20 positions, some seasonal jobs and some full-time spots with substantial experience requirements.

It was estimated that nearly 200 people attended during the four-hour event.

Helena City Manager Tim Burton during his yearlong stint as interim city manager hired four department heads, and the city is confident it can now begin to staff up in critical positions. Some of the most important departments have a handful of vacancies, including the public works department's need for three city engineers.

The city also recently completed a market wage analysis comparing wages to similar municipalities and determined Helena wages fell about 10% below market on average with some highly desired positions offering wages around 30% below market.