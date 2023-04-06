Valerie Hellermann is back in Helena after making her third trip overseas to help the people of Ukraine as they ward off a Russian invasion.

She said her latest trip has been a little different than the others because she went into Kyiv and into Zhytomyr.

“We actually met the war,” Hellermann said, adding she and the others from Hands on Global saw destroyed buildings and endured many air raids.

Hellermann is executive director of Hands on Global, a nonprofit organization that provides basic health care, mostly in remote underserved areas and refugee camps. This was Hellermann’s third trip to the region since the Russians invaded Ukraine in February 2022, spending several weeks there in March 2022 and again in December. This time she was there 26 days. She returned Sunday.

She said she was with two others during her most recent trip and during their last night in Zhytomyr they went through five hours of air raid sirens and two missile attacks. She said the attacks were miles away, but they could see the damage.

“We heard the explosions and we kinda figured that is what they were,” the 71-year-old Hellermann said. “We saw smoke and fire in the distance as we high-tailed out of Zhytomyr and headed to Kyiv.”

Hellermann said air raid sirens now go on all the time and usually don’t last long, and people go about doing their normal business.

But the one she experienced went on for five hours with a siren that went on over and over and over. She said the electricity suddenly went out at the hotel she was staying at “and we really didn’t know what to do.”

She said they heard the explosions and were scared.

“There is such randomness,” Hellermann said. “These missiles were randomly launched and could land anywhere in Ukraine.”

She said the two other people she was with met in the hotel the next morning to have breakfast and they all showed up with their suitcases.

“It was time to leave,” she said.

Hellermann said during this trip she and the others saw all the supplies that they brought being put to use.

“We were really glad we were able to bring those supplies,” she said. “They are totally needed.”

Hellermann said the number of people with injuries is “staggering.”

“I am sure it is not different than any war, but it is staggering to me,” she said.

Hellermann, an ex-nurse, said this time around she also helped out with providing wound care and tried to spend time consoling patients. She said many of the injured were separated from their families and had no one to visit them. Many of the injured were civilian soldiers.

“These are not professional soldiers,” Hellermann said, adding she saw injured civilians who had stepped on a mine or fell victim to a missile attack.

She is now back home.

“It’s always hard to come back and realize how grateful I am that I do not worry my house will be hit by a missile or someone I know will die,” she said. She said every Ukrainian person she had met had been impacted by the war, either with a family member of someone they know dying."

She said on this most recent trip she began to think more about mental injuries.

Hellermann met an artist on a train who had done a documentary on concussion, contusions and brain injuries to soldiers.

“I could barely watch it, it was so painful,” she said.

Hellermann said people suffer to varying degrees. Some had speech impediments, some blinded and some could not even speak due to actual physical brain injuries.

She said her team is exploring about how to help with that.

Hellermann said she remains committed to helping the Ukraine people.

“I want to go on record of being anti-war,” she said. “I never think war is the answer. However, Russia invaded them and I do support supporting Ukraine. We have no choice, a sovereign nation has been invaded.”

Hellermann said the Ukrainian people remain committed to being free.

She said they know their country is not perfect, but they will fight for it.

Hellermann said she is not sleeping well since her return. She said she has awakened at night thinking she hears air raid sirens. She said she was walking her dog at the fairgrounds when a train rambled by and the squeaks made by the train reminded her of the sirens. She believes that explained the noise she was hearing at night.

Hellermann added that people are already asking her when she will return.

She said one of her contacts over there has sent a list of the supplies he needs. He asked for 100 tourniquets on his last list. He told her he needs 500 more.

Hellermann said she becomes emotional when she thinks of the Ukrainian people she met.

There was a 20-year-old civilian soldier whose arms were fractured and burned. She peeled him an orange and fed it to him.

“Tears were streaming out of his eyes,” she said.

For more on Hands on Global, go to: handsonglobal.org.