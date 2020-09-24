“Hell Rock-Dirge Pop”: A wild album in search of a band

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It all started with a top hat.

Such was the unlikely genesis for Errol Koch’s debut album, “Hell Rock-Dirge Pop.”

And when he dons it and his blue velvet blazer and gold, wire-rimmed sunglasses, he channels a new persona that’s ready to rock out big time in front of a big band.

Now, he just needs a band – that already has a killer name -- “Zombies in Suits.”

Luring a band seems to be working.

He may very well have snagged a drummer (who also happens to be an IR photographer) right smack in this interview.

Funny how creativity finds a way.

While some folks sank into a COVID slump back in March, Koch shook off that lethargy, despite the grim setback of just opening an exciting new performance space, “The Heath,” in the old Free Ceramics Studio, 650 Logan St., which suddenly couldn’t host performances.

Instead of bemoaning his fate, Koch decided to finish up a few of his thousand-or-so snippets of songs and cut this solo album.

The album is “a proof of concept,” which is the only way to get out his music, he said.