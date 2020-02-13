Hell hath no fury like Harley Quinn scorned

Harley links tattooed arms in solidarity with Huntress, Montoya, Black Canary and a pre-teen pickpocket – quite the suicide squad.

Now I’m not going to glorify the violence, but I am going to say that seeing a fully female response to a male comic book world is refreshing.

Some feminist critics have gone even further, pulling the pin as they wrote.

A very lively and quite readable review in Salon headlined “a fantabulous, feminist grenade,” proclaims that “the patriarchy will be dismantled with hand grenades and hair ties.”

Writer Williams then invites everyone “to come for the ass kicking, stay for the takedown of rape culture.”

Harley Quinn has escaped her abusive relationship with the Joker and is now a fully empowered and emancipated lady who starts her new life by blowing up a chemical factory to announce she’s single.

Harley is forever reminding us this is a femme-gaze film: “I like how you were able to kick so high in those tight pants,” she says, admiring another femme warrior.

I suppose liking this movie qualifies as a Guilty Pleasure. But why should I feel guilty? I had way more fun at this comic-book film than at so many Marvel/DC cookie-cutter action tales.

