The Wassweiler Dinner House and Pub, a historic upscale restaurant two miles outside of Helena, will change ownership come fall its current owner, Marci Andersen, said in an interview Tuesday.

Andersen and future owner Keith Jackson said they are still working out the details. The KW Commercial sale brochure listed the .92-acre property at $1.5 million.

Jackson said he has spent his whole life in the food service industry. He cut his teeth in his parents' Missoula restaurant, Front Street Pasta and Wraps.

He said he has worked in a few restaurants since, including The Wassweiler for more than two years. While under the management of Andersen, he worked as a server and ran the restaurant's beer and wine program. He also organized its popular wine dinners, a recurring event that brought in wine producers for a one-night only food menu tailored to the special wine selections. The wine dinners have been cut from the repertoire since COVID.

Lately, Jackson said he is working for Helena-based George's Distributing and intends to leverage his connections brewed in the alcohol distribution business to not only expand the restaurant's offerings but also revive the wine dinners.

He said the menu will also remain the same for the time being, and that if changes do come, they will be minimal and in line with the restaurant's American steakhouse cuisine.

"We'll maintain the same level of care and quality," Jackson said. "I worked here, and I love it here. I have a high level of respect for Marci and what she's built here."

He said that sentiment also applies to the history of the building.

What was once an inn with seven exterior doors — one for each guest’s room — is now separated into two intimate dining rooms. Ferdinand Wassweiler, a German immigrant, came to Helena during the gold rush. He built an inn and bathhouse west of Helena, but never had money to show for it and closed it in the early 1900s.

Eventually, Wassweiler was forced to sell his first business to Col. Charles Arthur Broadwater, who operated it for 15 years while completing the famous Broadwater Hotel and Natatorium. Wassweiler later opened a new hotel and bathhouse in 1883, that now exists as the dinner house. But Wassweiler was never out of financial trouble and lost control of the hotel and bathhouse in 1904. Since then, it’s served as housing for State Nursery employees and was once a chicken farm.

Andersen and her husband, Bob Andersen, purchased the 4528 W. Highway 12 site in 2012 and lived in the house until they were able to complete some minor structural repairs.

She called the five-year run "a life long dream come true," but that age and a desire to spend more time with grandchildren told her it was time to sell.

"It's going to be really emotional for me," Andersen said. "Every single thing in here is something my husband and I have touched."

In addition to her love for the property itself, she said participating in some of Helenans' special occasions has been a rewarding aspect to the job.

"It's a lot of pressure because you know when people come in, it is a special occasion," Andersen said. "It makes you try that much harder. We take it very seriously because we want people to have that experience."

Her family put five hard years into the business. She consulted with the Montana Historical Society to learn all she could about the history of the place. She even called it home for a spell.

That is to say she cares about its future, and that care shaped her decision to sell to Jackson.

"Keith cares just as much," she said, adding that she did get offers from perspective buyers from out of state, but that she "could tell their vision was not our vision."

The two did not disclose the sale price and said they are working toward a "creative financial solution."

"I know Keith; I can trust him," Andersen said. "He's going to take this and do it even better."

Jackson said the ambiance, the food, the service "have to stay at that level of quality."

"If someone is only going to come here once a year for a special occasion, we hope they'll come back next year," Jackson said.

He said he hopes to stay in Helena, running The Wassweiler, for years to come.

"I have two little boys, 7 and 4 years old," he said. "I want to have something for them."