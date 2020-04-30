Helena's Vigilante Day Parade canceled for first time since WWII

Due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Helena Public Schools has canceled the annual Vigilante Day Parade for the first time since World War II.
Previously scheduled for Friday, May 1 this year, the parade typically draws thousands of spectators downtown to see the student-created floats representing Helena-area history.
For school district superintendent Tyler Ream, the cancellation is another example of the "sad reality of this particular crisis." He called the cancellation "necessary but disappointing," adding that officials didn't want to cancel the event but "didn't have a choice."
"I think about this. I think about the sports seasons they've lost. I think about prom," Ream said. "I think a lot of people held out hope, but as we were looking forward we realized it was not going to happen."
The district formally announced the cancellation of the parade in late April. While Gov. Steve Bullock recently announced that school districts could choose to reopen school buildings on May 7, Helena's school board opted to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.
"You can't have a school event if you're not back in school," Ream said. "Nowhere in America are there gatherings of (potentially) 5,000 people."
This marks the first time in over 75 years that the parade has been cancelled for any reason. According to independent Montana historian Ellen Baumler, the last time the parade was canceled was from 1942 to 1944 due to a nationwide shortage of gasoline, trucks and tires, which were being redirected to the ongoing war effort during World War II.
The story of the Vigilante Day Parade is also the story of A.J. Roberts. Baumler said Roberts first became principal of Helena High School in 1907 and he inherited a number of traditions. Among these traditions was a rivalry between the junior and senior classes.
One aspect of this rivalry was a fight between the classes, which had taken place during the first week of May since the 1890s. Seniors would hang a banner on the flagpole between Central Elementary School and Helena High School, which sat on the corner of Lawrence Street and Warren Street. Juniors would attempt to take the banner down and "trample it in the dust," according to Baumler.
"But as the years progressed, Roberts became concerned as this 'friendly' fight became increasingly intense," Baumler said. "Black eyes, knocked out teeth, cuts and bruises year after year led Roberts to look for a less dangerous outlet."
A few of these outlets included costumed days including "Old Clothes Day" and "Hard Times Day." Additionally, Roberts allowed for a "Sneak Day" when students could skip school. However, none of this would replace the rivalry and fight that had become tradition.
In 1924, teachers and students came up with the idea of a pageant parade in which students could "reenact a dramatic event in Montana's colorful past," said Baumler. This idea gained significant traction and on May 17, 1924 the first ever Vigilante Day Parade took place.
"The event drew upon student creativity, promoted history and quickly became a beloved event," Baumler said. "It helped fuel the rivalry with students competing for winning floats but in a less fierce and furious way."
Baumler said students carried on this tradition throughout The Great Depression. This time period included the 1935 earthquakes, and significant bouts of rain, sleet and snow. Roberts eventually became Helena's mayor after 28 years and 2,500 diplomas bestowed during his tenure.
"The parade was his baby," Baumler said. "And he was heartbroken when it was suspended in 1942."
Roberts lived to see the event reinstated in 1945, but died two years later.
"But we should remember that it was because of the longtime principal that this unique event came about, was adopted and became such a beloved fixture in the Helena community," Baumler said.
For Ream, it is disappointing to preside over the second ever cancellation of the parade. He said the logistics of preparing for the parade and the public health implications left the district with no options. However, it's this year's senior class that he thinks about the most.
"Our seniors at this point are probably the most impacted, because there is no next year for them," Ream said. "To me, that's the biggest disappointment of it all."
Photos: Past Vigilante Day Parades
