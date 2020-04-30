Helena's Vigilante Day Parade canceled for first time since WWII

"The event drew upon student creativity, promoted history and quickly became a beloved event," Baumler said. "It helped fuel the rivalry with students competing for winning floats but in a less fierce and furious way."

Baumler said students carried on this tradition throughout The Great Depression. This time period included the 1935 earthquakes, and significant bouts of rain, sleet and snow. Roberts eventually became Helena's mayor after 28 years and 2,500 diplomas bestowed during his tenure.

"The parade was his baby," Baumler said. "And he was heartbroken when it was suspended in 1942."

Roberts lived to see the event reinstated in 1945, but died two years later.

"But we should remember that it was because of the longtime principal that this unique event came about, was adopted and became such a beloved fixture in the Helena community," Baumler said.

For Ream, it is disappointing to preside over the second ever cancellation of the parade. He said the logistics of preparing for the parade and the public health implications left the district with no options. However, it's this year's senior class that he thinks about the most.