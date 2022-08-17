Helena's Salvation Army partners with law enforcement to provide back-to-school clothing

With the current economy, many parents aren’t sure if they can afford new clothes for their children for the upcoming school year, but the Salvation Army in Helena is more than ready to help.

The Salvation Army partnered with the Helena Police Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to host the “Shop with a Cop” School Clothes Shopping Spree Wednesday morning at Old Navy.

“Parents hit hard by inflation are having to make difficult decisions, like whether to put gas in their car, or buy needed school supplies for their kids. The Salvation Army helps by meeting a family’s back-to-school needs,” wrote the Salvation Army in a press release. “Providing new clothing and necessary school supplies allows kids to focus on their education, so they do better and feel more confident as they learn and grow.”

This event provided 40 children who are at a financial disadvantage in the Helena area with a $150 stipend to spend at Old Navy on school clothes. These children were previously notified and signed in upon arriving at the store. Old Navy provided a 20% discount, which comes to a total of $4,800 fundraised and provided by the Salvation Army for these children.

In addition to clothes, the children received backpacks full of school supplies to start the new school year.

The Salvation Army's Helena leaders, Majs. Brian and Iva West, who’ve been in their role for about a year, hosted the event. Together, they direct the Salvation Army’s office in Helena and provide essential services to local families and individuals in need.

“We just want to thank our community partners," Brian said, adding that the store was not open to the public during the shopping spree. “ ... We’re grateful for the volunteers. We couldn’t do this without their help.”

The Salvation Army has been providing social services in Lewis and Clark County and surrounding counties for 134 years. The organization also offers emergency food, utility assistance, rent assistance, transitional housing, life skill courses and individual case management. In 2021, the Salvation Army served 5,000 individuals in the Helena area.

“We just want every child to start the school year on the right foot,” said Brian.