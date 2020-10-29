Helena's Red Alder affordable housing project is getting its first tenants

"I'm glad we made fully accessible units," Mogstad said. "We've definitely made use of them and I've had a lot of applicants with ADA needs. We are also on the radar of a lot of seniors in this area."

Mogstad noted that because of the way the apartments are constructed, it wouldn't be that much work to convert a traditional apartment into an ADA-accessible unit.

To qualify for Red Alder, a tenant must make around $35,000 per year for one person, but the apartments are not rent controlled. The RMDC pays for water, sewer, garbage, mowing and landscaping services, leaving the tenant responsible for electricity and any phone, cable or internet services.

Red Alder is a project that was first conceived by RMDC approximately three years ago. The project received federal housing tax credits totaling just over $7.5 million in 2018. The project also received funding from the HOME Program. Mogstad said this was the first project of its kind to be exempt from a city fee as part of the city of Helena's commitment to affordable housing.

Given that 200 individuals have already applied for the apartments, Mogstad said every single unit is spoken for at this point and a waiting list has been started. However, she said potential applicants have nothing to lose by applying, as the RMDC doesn't charge any application fees.