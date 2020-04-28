Helena's public school buildings won't reopen this spring

Officials previously considered a proposal to reopen the schools with 21 safety guidelines in place. The precautions included providing masks for teachers and students, taking temperatures of teachers when they enter the building and marking hallways for one-way foot traffic.

Of the 21 guidelines, officials determined that only six could be properly implemented before the end of school.

If the schools were to reopen, Ream said, the district would have to find ways to accommodate teachers and students who are unable to return to school buildings. Additionally, accommodations would have to be made for those who could return.

"There is a reality here that we had to come to grips with that it would be difficult to match returning teachers and students," Ream said. "Parents would have to realize that students might be enrolled into a different class with a different teacher."

There also would have been the issue of training teachers and faculty on how to properly implement new protocols.

Remote learning is currently planned to continue through the summer, but that could change depending on conditions.