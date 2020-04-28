Helena's public school buildings won't reopen this spring

School buildings in Helena will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year, and remote learning will continue.
Gov. Steve Bullock ordered Montana schools to close on March 15 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Though the governor recently announced that school districts may choose to reopen schools as early as May 7, the Helena Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to keep its school buildings closed at least through the final day of the school year on June 10.
The school district's Superintendent Tyler Ream recommended that the school buildings remain closed, but noted that learning will continue.
The decision was made in consultation with Lewis and Clark Public Health and the Montana School Boards Association.
County health officer Drenda Niemann told Ream physical distancing is the best tool available to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is of course extremely difficult in school settings," Niemann said. "Especially in larger districts."
Ream said schools were clearly not built with physical distancing in mind.
The Helena Education Association and the school district's nurses also recommended that school buildings remain closed for the remainder of this semester.
Officials previously considered a proposal to reopen the schools with 21 safety guidelines in place. The precautions included providing masks for teachers and students, taking temperatures of teachers when they enter the building and marking hallways for one-way foot traffic.
Of the 21 guidelines, officials determined that only six could be properly implemented before the end of school.
If the schools were to reopen, Ream said, the district would have to find ways to accommodate teachers and students who are unable to return to school buildings. Additionally, accommodations would have to be made for those who could return.
"There is a reality here that we had to come to grips with that it would be difficult to match returning teachers and students," Ream said. "Parents would have to realize that students might be enrolled into a different class with a different teacher."
There also would have been the issue of training teachers and faculty on how to properly implement new protocols.
Remote learning is currently planned to continue through the summer, but that could change depending on conditions.
Ream said special considerations may be given for students and staff who need access to a school building. However, the administration has not yet determined how this might work.
The board also approved a declaration of unforeseen emergency through June 30, the end of the district's fiscal year. This allows the district to continue receiving state funding throughout the end of the school year and allows for "maximum flexibility," according to board Chair Luke Muszkiewicz.
