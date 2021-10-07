Helena's performing arts scene still reeling from COVID-19

Three major Helena arts nonprofits offering live performances have taken it in the chops from COVID.
One local arts director said he had to pivot so much, it’s become a pirouette.
While another commented, the constant pivots were causing whiplash.
Today’s Your Time article was going to be about the debut of a new, original play, “A Real Boy,” written by Grandstreet Theatre artistic director Jeff Downing that was to open this weekend.
It’s not.
It’s postponed until January.
And the show scheduled for January, “Almost Maine,” is canceled.
The reasons are painfully clear.
As COVID numbers climbed in Montana, “A Real Boy” became one of the casualties.
On national maps of COVID-19, Montana is one of the national hotspots.
As of Monday night, cases in Lewis and Clark County were extremely high, and the high positive test rate suggests “that cases are being significantly undercounted,” according to The New York Times.
In September, the number of new COVID cases in Montana exceeded the number of people vaccinated. Only 49% of Montanans are fully vaccinated.
That’s a major part of the problem, according to the directors of Grandstreet Theatre, The Myrna Loy and the Helena Symphony.
All three organizations have had to be nimble and creative to keep their doors open and their organizations healthy.
And all three directors say that venues in much of the country are getting back to full seasons because they require their staff and audiences to be vaccinated.
“Immunity passports would have been a lifesaver,” said one director. But in Montana, the Legislature passed HB 702, preventing venues from using them.
Grandstreet Theatre
“It’s been a pretty wild year and a half,” said Grandstreet Managing Director Kal Poole. Grandstreet lost three-quarters of its ticket income during the past 18 months.
“We planned a season four times in the past 18 months,” eventually going to small-cast shows. “We explored every option there was for virtual theater, from Zoom, to on-demand and live streaming. But ultimately, we’re not a film production outfit. We like live theater.
“It would be nice if we could say only-vaccinated can come into the theater. Theater companies across the country are able to do that. The Legislature has taken that option away. So, what we’re having to do is cancel shows.”
Grandstreet canceled or postponed nearly every show in its 2019-2020 season, he said.
It also took a lead role in working with the TIF-District and Parks Department to create an outdoor stage in Hill Park, where it staged “Godspell” and slated “Sound of Music,” which then had to move to Helena Middle School auditorium because of forest fire smoke.
“We’re all fairly exhausted. It’s been a long year-and-a-half. It’s definitely taken a toll on people.”
Poole credited Grandstreet’s current financial health to “an incredible board of directors” that helped write grants, numerous donors who stepped up, and government grants -- including a Shuttered Venue Operator grant from the feds and a Live Performance grant from the state.
Although Grandstreet is surviving, this saga cannot continue a lot longer, he said.
“We’re canceling shows, taking revenue losses ... and spending grant money. I don’t think any of the arts organizations can survive if we have to keep doing this.”
The Myrna Loy
“How do we deliver what we are -- when human beings need it the most?” asked Krys Holmes, executive director of The Myrna Loy.
“Art happens person to person and heart to heart,” she said. “You can’t just do virtual and call it good.”
Not only did The Myrna have to cancel or postpone most of its programs, but it had to limit the ones it did put on.
“I would say our film attendance is 30% of normal and our live performance is maybe 40%. This is based on very few live performances.”
The most recent Metis Celebration was a case in point. The Myrna had planned to fill the house, but instead limited attendance to 100.
“To have this enormously important cultural event, (which was more than two years in the planning), limited to 100 seats was really heartbreaking.”
Most recently, they’ve also had to cancel their Celtic Cowboy Christmas show this year because some of the performers “just don’t want to come to Montana because our numbers are so high.”
Last year’s Rastrelli Cello Quartet and “Tell Us Something” were both canceled. Two other shows, Dervish and Unit Souzou, are rescheduled for this coming spring.
One new innovation The Myrna added is a popular monthly live concert Soundstage, featuring Montana and regional singers and musicians, which is taped before a limited-size audience and later rebroadcast on the Myrna website.
Although Soundstage, sponsored by Montana AARP, debuted during the pandemic, “we conceived of it a few years ago,” said Holmes.
The Myrna used its lull in live programming to install a very sophisticated air purification system, to provide “the cleanest air possible in both our indoor spaces,” Holmes said. It also requires face masks and limits audience size.
So far, The Myrna Loy has been able to hold onto its staff, she said. “That’s what makes The Myrna Loy -- the people who work here.”
However, there’s a huge invisible cost of COVID, she said.
Although some shows go on, people think everything is back to normal, but it’s not anywhere near normal.
“Vendors are losing money. We’re not able to bring in acts.
“One-time COVID relief funds have been a life-saver, and we have budgeted those funds really carefully because we know there likely won't be any more funds like that to help us through the next few years,” said Holmes. “The Helena community strongly supported The Myrna Loy and ... other arts organizations last year. We saw smaller individual donations, but more of them. We're seeing a lower-level response this year as the long-term blues set in.”
The Helena Symphony
The Helena Symphony launched its new season Sept. 18 with Beethoven’s Ninth performed for a live audience, and artistic director Allan R. Scott doesn’t foresee making any changes to the season.
But the symphony has had to spend tens of thousands of dollars on COVID rapid tests, he said.
They are rapid-testing every performer for nearly every single rehearsal and also the night of the performance.
While they’re not testing audience members, “We can mandate that people wear masks based on the transmission rate,” he said.
In most states and concert halls, vaccines are not only mandated for performers and staff, but also the audience, he said.
“This is a pandemic of the non-vaccinated” for the most part, he added. The performing arts are only going to go forward when there’s a vaccination requirement. “It’s the only solution.”
Montana is making national news, he added, because of its law prohibiting vaccine passports.
He called it an embarrassment that national news is showing stories that St. Peter’s Health has to have a cooler trailer standing by for bodies the hospital morgue can’t handle.
“So, for people in the arts, enough is enough. We lost a quarter-million dollars in ticket sales because of the pandemic.”
Despite setbacks, the symphony’s been able to maintain a $1.1 million budget and surplus through grants and generous donations, Scott said. “But if we want to return to some sort of normalcy ... it’s important we get vaccinated.”
Like the other directors, he doesn’t see this situation being able to go on indefinitely.
Filming a concert for live streaming costs at least $10,000 on top of the typical cost of a concert, which is $50,000 to $60,000, he said. This is in addition to the rapid-testing costs.
State and national outlook and prognosis
There’s no report of COVID’s impact on Montana arts at this time, according to the Montana Arts Council.
However, the Brookings Institution’s report last August, “Lost Art: Measuring COVID-19’s Devastating Impact on America’s Creative Economy,” estimated losses nationally at 2.7 million jobs and more than $150 billion in sales of goods and services for creative industries nationwide, particularly in the fine and performing arts.
In its projection of Montana impacts, it predicted 9,014 jobs would be lost just in the period of April to July 2020, and $223 million in sales.
The authors concluded, “The creative economy is one of the sectors most at risk from the COVID-19 crisis. Arts, culture, and creativity are one of three key sectors ... that drive regional economies. Any lasting damage to the creative sector will drastically undercut our culture, well-being, and quality of life.”