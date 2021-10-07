Helena's performing arts scene still reeling from COVID-19

Not only did The Myrna have to cancel or postpone most of its programs, but it had to limit the ones it did put on.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I would say our film attendance is 30% of normal and our live performance is maybe 40%. This is based on very few live performances.”

The most recent Metis Celebration was a case in point. The Myrna had planned to fill the house, but instead limited attendance to 100.

“To have this enormously important cultural event, (which was more than two years in the planning), limited to 100 seats was really heartbreaking.”

Most recently, they’ve also had to cancel their Celtic Cowboy Christmas show this year because some of the performers “just don’t want to come to Montana because our numbers are so high.”

Last year’s Rastrelli Cello Quartet and “Tell Us Something” were both canceled. Two other shows, Dervish and Unit Souzou, are rescheduled for this coming spring.

One new innovation The Myrna added is a popular monthly live concert Soundstage, featuring Montana and regional singers and musicians, which is taped before a limited-size audience and later rebroadcast on the Myrna website.