Helena's new 'Snow Busters' ready to clear sidewalks for older or disabled residents

The city of Helena recently started a “Snow Busters” program that matches volunteers with residents who are unable to shovel snow or pay for snow removal service for their portion of the city’s 175 miles of sidewalk.

And while a couple of volunteers have already stepped forward, a city official said they are now focusing on finding more folks who need help.

Chris Couey, the city's transportation systems deputy director, said they now have two volunteers with a third going through the approval process. They have one resident who has been approved for help with another seeking approval.

He said the idea was suggested by City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk, who worked with the program elsewhere. Schalk said in an email that "Snow Busters" was a program within her team at the city of Westminster, Colorado. She said the program in 2008 had more than 1,000 volunteers who helped not only shovel snow, but also greeted visitors to City Hall and helped process background checks and archive documents.

Couey said officials know there are some people who cannot clear their sidewalks themselves or afford to pay someone to help. He said the city is relying on residents having a sense of honesty and reliability on stating a need.

The program taps into people’s desire to help neighbors and give back to their community. He said it could be an opportunity for families or scouting groups. Couey said the city is willing to fill out any community service hour documentation for students or groups using the shoveling as an opportunity.

“I’m excited about it,” Couey said, adding it is a “big deal” to be able to walk safely around town during the winter.

“We think we will help improve the safety of all the neighborhoods in the community,” he said.

Couey said the program has been active for a couple of weeks and the city is trying to get the word out.

Helena city code states property owners are responsible for keeping their sidewalks clear within 24 hours of measurable snowfall. The city even has a "snow clock" that counts down the time for snow clearance at https://www.helenamt.gov/know-the-code.

According to the city's website, each shoveler will be matched with a resident from the waiting list who lives within a 2-mile radius of the volunteer's home. If distance isn’t an issue, the shoveler is paired with a resident in the closest proximity. The volunteer must shovel the snow within 24 hours of a measurable snowfall.

The volunteer is only expected to shovel the walkways, but can choose to further help the resident by shoveling driveways and/or the walk to the front door.

Volunteers can shovel at a time of day that works best for them; the program works around their schedule.

Volunteers have to submit to a background check. They are required to bring their own shovel to the house and have their own transportation to the house. If they are an adult, they can bring a snow blower and work as many addresses as they feel comfortable doing.

Download the application at https://www.helenamt.gov/know-the-code.

Recipients must be at least 60 and/or physically disabled, and have an income of less than $35,150 for a one-person household or $40,130 for a two-person household.

Dana Geary, the city’s new volunteer coordinator, will be taking over the program. She can be reached at 406-594-5933, Couey said.

John Kilgour volunteered but has not shoveled anyone's sidewalk since he signed up for the program.

He said he received a notice about "Snow Busters" in his utility bill from the city and "it seemed like something I'd like to do ..."

"I like being outside and being active," the 43-year-old Kilgour said. "It's not a huge commitment, but it is a nice way to help someone."

Kilgour, who works as a contracts coordinator for Montana State Library, said he has been in touch with the person he is supposed to help, and they would like him to do the shoveling in the evenings, which works out fine.

Adam Poeschl, 34, is also among those who has jumped in line, but has yet to be matched up with a person who needs help shoveling.

“All I have done so far is to volunteer to do it,” he said.

Poeschl said he got a flyer in his water bill about the program. He said he is fairly new to Helena and is trying to get involved with volunteering. He said there are a lot of places not taking volunteers because of COVID-19 issues.

“I got a flyer in the mail and I enjoy shoveling snow, and I thought I could do it,” he said, adding that shoveling is a way that adults can play in the snow.

Poeschl said he was excited about helping someone and shoveling is good exercise and it gets you outside. He works as a resident-owned community program specialist at NeighborWorks Montana.

"My hope is that it would be something I could tackle in the morning before I start the workday and not spend a whole day shoveling out a city block,” he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 8 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.