Helena's new Flying Giant Adventure Park offers family fun

Ron spent about a year designing the facility and nearly two years researching it. He and Danielle took trips to similar parks in Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and California and watched what the most popular attractions were at those facilities. Flying Giant is an amalgamation of all the most popular attractions from other parks.

The facility will have about 55 employees in total, all given special safety training to provide aid should anyone become stuck or panic. Of these, 10 to 15 employees will be monitoring each attraction in the park. Ron said the facility is a place where you can come and be yourself, but noted that safety is the top priority.

Ron said he felt like it was inevitable for something like Flying Giant to come to the Helena area and he feels honored to be the one to bring it. He said the Helena community is amazing and he fully expects they will support the business.

"The biggest factor for us is we see the lack of activities for youths and families in Helena," Ron said. "Telling families they can't bowl (when the facility is full) is heartbreaking for us. So we decided there is more we can give to the community."