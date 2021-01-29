Helena's new Flying Giant Adventure Park offers family fun

The newest venture from Helena business owners Ron and Danielle Bolan is the Flying Giant Adventure Park, which is slated to open on Tuesday.
The Bolans are best known as the owners of Sleeping Giant Lanes, which they purchased nearly four years ago. Over the past year, the two have taken to expanding that business by opening batting cages in May and an ax- throwing area in August. According to Ron, Flying Giant is the fruit of nearly two years of planning and research.
"What we did is I decided I wanted to open a new center because of just how unbelievably busy Sleeping Giant Lanes are," Ron said. "I wanted to bring a destination. Something more than a trampoline center, which acted as the base. I really wanted to have something for the whole family, every age group, every customer base we could cater to."
The center uses as much of its real estate as possible for attractions. Ron said he wanted to have more attractions than someone could do in an hour or two. The facility boasts multiple climbing walls, extreme dodgeball, a battle beam, a zipline and many more attractions. The space can host about four parties at a time.
"You know, there just aren't too many places where a family with two parents, a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old can all go and have fun," Ron said. "We really wanted to meet the needs of the Helena community and not just one age group or one demographic."
Ron spent about a year designing the facility and nearly two years researching it. He and Danielle took trips to similar parks in Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and California and watched what the most popular attractions were at those facilities. Flying Giant is an amalgamation of all the most popular attractions from other parks.
The facility will have about 55 employees in total, all given special safety training to provide aid should anyone become stuck or panic. Of these, 10 to 15 employees will be monitoring each attraction in the park. Ron said the facility is a place where you can come and be yourself, but noted that safety is the top priority.
Ron said he felt like it was inevitable for something like Flying Giant to come to the Helena area and he feels honored to be the one to bring it. He said the Helena community is amazing and he fully expects they will support the business.
"The biggest factor for us is we see the lack of activities for youths and families in Helena," Ron said. "Telling families they can't bowl (when the facility is full) is heartbreaking for us. So we decided there is more we can give to the community."
Opening a business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can be challenging, but Ron said they have a lot of experience from operating the bowling alley under these circumstances. They plan to open with restricted capacity, and even after the pandemic they facility will never get close to its rated occupancy.
"We're going to make sure everything is cleaned so customers can feel safe coming in," Ron said. "We've learned a lot because of the pandemic and a lot of the processes we've adopted we are going to keep going forward even after the pandemic."
According to Danielle, the park is set to open to the general public from 3-10 p.m. on Tuesday. The finishing touches were being put on the park the week prior and a few test days were implemented to ensure everything is running smoothly.
After that, prospective customers can check sleepinggiantparks.com for hours and availability. Find out more about the multitude of programs offered at the Flying Giant adventure park on the website.