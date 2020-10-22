Helena's new city manager outlines priorities

"This community is so involved and cares a great deal," she said. "It is very unique in that way and so special because the access to that resource is phenomenal. Not many places have this kind of involvement, passion and real interest."

With civic engagement at such a high level, she said her focus is building a level of comfort between residents and the city's employees.

"It's about that ability to feel comfortable that the team members here are experts in what they do and are spending time necessary to provide good, thought-out recommendations to the commission that are informed by the community and that we are being strong in our financial evaluations of those recommendations," she said.

She added that her initial community outreach has also included her new neighbors. Harlow-Schalk recently moved into her new home with her husband and middle-school-age daughter.

She said she will be working through introductions with community stakeholders over the next month.

With the city budgeting about a $600,000 negative cash flow for the general fund this fiscal year, financial stability is a chief concern.