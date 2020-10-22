Helena's new city manager outlines priorities

Helena's new city manager, Rachel Harlow-Schalk, is spending her first few days on the job observing.
"I am someone who likes to observe and listen and watch and hear how things have been going before I make any changes," Harlow-Schalk said in an interview Thursday afternoon. "I'm also slow to change because this has been running very well so far."
She added that interim City Manager Melinda Reed "did a great job of gapping and helping during this pandemic."
Harlow-Schalk, who started as Helena's city manager this week, is a 25-year veteran of local government who most recently worked as deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado. She also worked for the city of Westminster, Colorado, for about 20 years in various positions, including environmental services officer.
Harlow-Schalk said the city commission has outlined three priorities for her to begin with: rebuilding relationships with the community, developing an organizational strategic plan and establishing financial stability.
"Everything that I will be doing with the team and the community, I will be looking at through those lenses, knowing that the commission really wants those three priorities for me," she said.
With regard to community relationships, she said she is meeting with a long list of people and organizations, including the Helena Business Improvement District, Helena Chamber of Commerce and, Hometown Helena.
"This community is so involved and cares a great deal," she said. "It is very unique in that way and so special because the access to that resource is phenomenal. Not many places have this kind of involvement, passion and real interest."
With civic engagement at such a high level, she said her focus is building a level of comfort between residents and the city's employees.
"It's about that ability to feel comfortable that the team members here are experts in what they do and are spending time necessary to provide good, thought-out recommendations to the commission that are informed by the community and that we are being strong in our financial evaluations of those recommendations," she said.
She added that her initial community outreach has also included her new neighbors. Harlow-Schalk recently moved into her new home with her husband and middle-school-age daughter.
She said she will be working through introductions with community stakeholders over the next month.
With the city budgeting about a $600,000 negative cash flow for the general fund this fiscal year, financial stability is a chief concern.
Harlow-Schalk said she has already helped to hire a new finance director for the city who will begin Dec. 1. She hopes to work with that individual to update accounting systems and procedures.
There are also a number of high-profile positions within city government that have long sat vacant following an exodus of department heads during previous City Manager Anna Cortez's tenure. Harlow-Schalk said hiring public works and human resources directors needs to happen sooner rather than later.
"Those roles are very important to the community," she said. "For me, I'm looking for the best candidates for the job who can do the work for Helena to keep it solid and really be good members of this team... I'm really excited to get those positions filled."
When asked what she envisions for the city in the future, Harlow-Schalk said she looks forward to completing the work already started by the city commission.
"Helena is a historically significant community," she said. "If we can balance the preservation of the past with a thoughtful future, I think we can keep what makes Helena special."
