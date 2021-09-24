Helena's municipal candidates take the virtual stage

Candidate Eric Feaver, a former President of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said COVID should be of chief concern.

"COVID is running rampant in our community, and we must do what we must do to try and stem that tide. St. (Peter's Health) is overwhelmed; we all know that," Feaver said. "I'm glad our (school district) Board of Trustees is willing to use a mask mandate so far as it is able. I think it has the constitutional right to do so, and it should not hesitate."

Former Helena Police Department Chief and fellow city commission candidate Troy McGee agreed with the others that municipal governments in Montana have their hands tied.

"I do believe that people should be getting their vaccines, but being a policeman for 40-something years, I will follow whatever the state law is or whatever the city ordinances are, and right now ... state law really restricts what we can do on COVID," McGee said.

Feaver also addressed the unsheltered population and said the city should bolster its support for community partners already working in the vein like the local chapter of Habit for Humanity.