The city of Helena's revenue is on track to exceed projections about half way through fiscal year 2023, but a recent adjustment to city employee health benefits has cost the city more than expected, according a review by the city's finance department.

Helena Finance Director Sheila Danielson said the city's general fund revenue is at about 48% of the projection. In total, the city projected more than $110 million in revenue.

Since 2019, the city's revenue projections have increased 44%, Danielson said.

"Interest revenue is exceeding our very conservative projections because at the time we developed our budget, Treasury rates were extremely lo," she told the Helena City Commission during its Feb. 1 meeting. "Pretty different from even a year ago of what Treasury rates are bringing in for interest revenue, so that's some welcomed additional revenue."

She said the city's revenue outlook has improved from the previous fiscal year despite numbers being just below 50% of the projections halfway through the fiscal year.

"I think we're pretty much on target with our revenue projections for the year," she said. "A lot of it is just timing of when we see the revenue, and by the time we put this report together, it just hasn't been received and it's flowed into January."

One area of concern with regard to revenue noted is a contract between Helena Fire Department and Fort Harrison to provide fire and emergency services. The military base pays the city about $317,000 a year per the contract.

Assistant Chief Mike Chambers said the department has received word that the base does not intend to renew the contract.

"It's a pretty big hit," Chambers said. "As a percentage of our overall budget, $317,000 is very significant."

Interim City Manager Tim Burton said it is too early to tell how that will affect the fire department's operations.

"We're certainly doing some analysis on that," Burton said. "What we do know is that it's a big hit. I think that prompts a good sit-down with the Adjutant General (for the State of Montana Maj. Gen. John Hronek)."

In 2022, the city approved conducting a market wage analysis. According to Helena Human Resource Director Renee McMahon, the early results of that survey are not good.

"We're starting to identify the areas and positions where we really are not competitive," McMahon said.

The biggest gaps in salary are for the positions of engineers, transit operators and accountants.

Danielson said the vacancies are creating large backlogs in the respective departments.

"The engineering department is empty pretty much, and the planning department is empty," she said. "It's really impacted operations, and the demand for those services have not gone away and they're going up. I know in engineering they had a huge backlog in there. In community development there's a huge backlog."

McMahon said in total the city has about 30 vacancies, including three in community development, which approves plans for the construction of subdivisions and other housing developments among other tasks.

"For the three vacancies in community development, we've been recruiting for months and months," she said.

Part of the problem is low pay.

"We have learned through that (market wage analysis) data that we are indeed pretty low paid, which might explain some of the reason we're not able to recruit," McMahon said. "We're urgently moving to reclassify those pay grades and, upon the city manager's approval, we'll start recruiting at a higher pay rate for those three categories of employees. Hopefully that will garner more success for us."

Danielson said the city's employee recruitment budget for the year was $10,000 initially, "and I expect it'll be about three times that, and that does not include the city manager recruitment."

The city did adjust its employee health benefits to help with recruiting and retaining employees, electing to contribute a specific dollar amount per employee, that caused those costs to rise about $187,000 above what was initially projected.

"This year it did create quite a bit of impact to the fund balance in the health insurance plan to be able to afford those health insurance increases," she said. "I think it was definitely a good move for the city for recruitment and retention. We just kind of missed the mark with our projections."

The city used the savings from its vacancies to offset the increase in health benefit costs. Danielson did not have a total remaining dollar amount for vacancy savings.