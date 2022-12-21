Helena's Longest Night Memorial Service commemorates 17 people who died while homeless

It was -18 degrees outside when Helena's Longest Night Memorial Service started, and it was three degrees colder by the time the observance ended.

The Longest Night Memorial Service commemorates the lives of the 17 people who died in Helena this past year because of persistently experiencing homelessness or being unsheltered.

The service was held inside the Capitol rotunda Wednesday as the sun was getting ready to set around 4:30 p.m., saying goodbye to the shortest day of the year. In the past, it has been held outside so people can experience for about an hour what unhoused people are subjected to for hours on end.

“Tonight as we gather in our people’s house, there are some of our neighbors simply struggling to keep their fingers and toes warm, struggling to know where their next gallon of gas is coming from and wondering if they fall asleep under their blankets, if they will wake up,” said Jenifer Gursky, executive director of the YWCA of Helena. “... And we gather in the people’s house because at -20 we decided it was too cold to gather outside as we typically do.”

The Office of Public Instruction's Indian Education Specialist Mike Jetty, who is a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Nation and a Turtle Mountain Chippewa descendant, opened the service with a Dakota prayer song.

In the past, there was a candlelight vigil, but because of being in inside, people were asked to wear purple ribbons given to show solidarity for finding solutions to the housing crisis.

Mayor Wilmot Collins read off the 17 names gathered from the Lewis and Clark County Coroner’s Office and God’s Love, Helena’s homeless shelter: David Otis, Susan Johnson, Sarah Ann, Roger Crandell, David Fontenot, Diann McFarland, Kenneth Hamlin, William Sherrod, Vicky Knox, Judy Hubbard, Jeffrey Cullity, David Eillison, Philip Johnson, Kelly Sue, Kerry Morris, Jacob Garza, Jim and Sam.

People with the YWCA, Good Samaritan’s homeless outreach team, the Montana Jewish Project and elected officials spoke.

Ara Babcock, the assistance coordinator with Good Samaritan, shared a story from the night before. She was contacted on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. by the Helena Police Department for a report that a woman was sleeping under a tree and didn’t want to work with law enforcement. It took Babcock about an hour to find her in frigid conditions.

“I did find her,” said Babcock. “She had a tarp that she was laying on and a tarp over her and was so bundled up in her sleeping bag that I couldn’t even see her face. She’s just laying there freezing.”

The woman was hesitant to accept Babcock’s help to put her into a hotel for the night because she thought that Babcock wanted something in return. She wouldn’t get into Babcock’s car for fear of being kidnapped, but she agreed to meet Babcock at a nearby motel.

“We got her into the room, and she opened the curtains and she looked outside and she said, ‘Thank God I’m inside,’” said Babcock. “I’ve dealt with a lot of crises. I’ve seen a lot, but that one really got to me last night.”

Gurksy highlighted that in January of 2022, United Way facilitated "The Point in Time Survey" of unsheltered and sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. According to this survey, 143 individuals were experiencing homelessness while 10 of them were completely unsheltered as of January. During the last school year, Helena Public Schools reported that around 400 children in the district were being insecurely housed.

“They have a face. They have a name,” said Gursky. “They’re our neighbors. We have a choice. We can say that 400 children and 143 individuals remain unacceptable as a reality for our community to remain unhoused.”

Erin Vang, who was representing the Montana Jewish Project and the Helena Symphony, read off "Kaddish" by Lev Kogan, an ancient Hebrew prayer of mourning that is said every day in a group of 10 for a year when someone in a Jewish family dies. A line that stuck out from it as people at the service gathered in coats in a heated room was “Bismillah al rahman al rahim,” translated to, “With every breath that we breathe, may we act on behalf of the Divine Presence, the Source of all that we receive.” Vang then played the French horn while those in attendance silently reflected.

“We need to do the work so that we’re not gathered here again next year and the year after and the year after saying the same beautiful sentences and yet still here again,” said Rebecca Stanfel, executive director of the Montana Jewish Project. “... What provides the bedrock of action? I believe it’s memory. Memory is the foundation in which we build a better world. We must remember these (17) individuals and not just today when it’s cold and not just tomorrow when it’s colder -- every day.”