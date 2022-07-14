Helena's Josh Fisk leaps into the professional ballet world

A video.

A ballet lesson.

A physical therapist.

These are but a few of the seemingly chance encounters that helped launch Josh Fisk into his career as a ballet dancer.

The 19-year-old Helena native has just graduated near the top of his class at the prestigious English National Ballet School in London, completing a three-year pre-professional dance course there.

And this past weekend he flew to Florida, to join The Sarasota Ballet company as a professional dancer in their corps de ballet.

This writer first met Fisk in 2017 when he was 14 and dancing the lead of the Nutcracker Prince for Queen City Ballet in their annual holiday extravaganza, after taking up ballet just the year before.

An impressive leap in one year.

But he’s chalked up other startling accomplishments. Beginning ballet at age 14 is considered quite late for a professional ballet dancer.

His mom, Julie Burk, recalls Josh’s interest was sparked by a ballet video or movie where he saw a male dancer.

He started “mumbling” about maybe wanting to take a lesson, she jokes. But once she knew that’s what he wanted, she made it happen at QCB.

“I thought I’d try it out, and I really like it,” he said in a 2017 IR interview. ”I like the dancing because I love a lot of the steps in ballet. I like to jump because I think it's really powerful when you jump.”

Burk recalls wondering how long it would take before his interest would wane, like it had for an array of sports – soccer, baseball and football.

But ballet totally hooked him.

And his physical therapist, Megan Wrigg, a former professional ballet dancer, sat Burk down one day for a talk and told her, “He’s been given a God-given talent. He has a perfect ballet physique and all the talent to go to the top of the ballet world.

“He needs to go to Europe for training. If he stays here, he’s not going to improve.”

In 2019, he was among more than 500 youths worldwide who applied to ENBS, Burk said, and only nine boys (including Josh) were accepted and 15 girls.

“What Megan told me came true,” said Burk. “Josh’s technique improved exponentially.”

Last week, Fisk was home for a brief visit, and was in a local dance studio working on his technique via Zoom with ballet dancer and instructor Maria Sascha Khan, who is based in London and Bozeman.

Born in Pine Creek, Montana, Khan dances ballet professionally on stages across the world. She was a principal ballerina in Russia and has also danced as a member of the English National Ballet and Staatsballett Berlin.

On Thursday, she Zoomed in from Italy to give Josh a virtual lesson.

Khan comes from a family of gifted dancers and has three siblings who are also professional ballet dancers or former dancers. A Washington Post article hailed them as “the most influential ballet family of our time.”

“A lot of dancers don’t improve after they hit 19 or 20,” said Burk, recounting a conversation with Khan. “Their technique and ability flatlines. Josh’s trajectory will just continue to go up and up. He’s got the physique and talent to climb through the ranks of the ballet world.”

Burk admits, this info “blows my mind.”

“I’m in awe of him.”

“Josh has the physical capacity,” said Khan,” and he has all the natural talent to be a dancer. For me, what makes Josh stand out is his approach. He is so hard-working. He's very intelligent.

“He was able to quickly go from the bottom of his class to the top of his class,” in London.

“He is able to retain and pick up directions very quickly and this is very unusual.”

She works with students from the top ballet schools in the world and finds that Josh stands out for his quick learning.

“When you work with him as a teacher, you see pretty quick results.

“The other thing that is very special about Josh is that he just shines when he gets on stage.”

When he first performed as a Young Talent for the Yellowstone International Arts Festival, which she is artistic director for, “he just exploded on stage."

“When push comes to shove, he rises to the challenge.”

Khan admits there are barriers to making it in professional ballet if you grow up in Montana.

“I had a certain idea about what being a professional dancer was,” she recalled.

It wasn’t until she saw a major ballet with world class dancers and costumes and sets that she really knew this was what she wanted.

Young dancers have no opportunity to see this in Montana, she said, because there is no professional company here.

“I knew I wanted to go somewhere” to study, Fisk said of his decision when he was 16. “I knew I was ready to go.”

Now that he’s accomplished that goal, he’s got his eyes on the next steps and leaps.

“I’d love to keep dancing professionally and see where it takes me.”

