Helena's Inaugural Soap Box Derby cut short after spectator hit

Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator was taken away in an ambulance after being hit by one of the homemade vehicles.

"We just want to make sure everybody is safe, and our EMT is gone so we don't want to continue the races," said organizer Lisa Hahn of Point S.

Sponsored by Point S and Downtown Helena, the event on 6th Avenue in Downtown Helena featured 18 vehicles made from household items such as plywood, bicycle tires, lawnmower wheels and even a garbage can.

Vehicles were required to have a driver and could have up to two pushers. The cars could not weigh more than 200 pounds without the driver, and fully functioning brakes and steering were required.

It didn't take long to see that this was a dangerous sport, as the second vehicle off the line was the first of several to crash through the guardrails and into the crowd. Several drivers were thrown and at least one of the vehicles rolled upside down.

After the ambulance left, the remaining drivers each walked their vehicles down the course as the crowd made their way to the food trucks, beer garden and live music by Goldie Vox.