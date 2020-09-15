Helena's historic Power Block building up for sale

One of Helena's landmark downtown properties is up for sale.
The Power Block, at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Last Chance Gulch, was listed by current owners, the Maronick family, for $2.5 million a little more than two weeks ago.
Realtor Kathy Brown of Santos and Brown Realty Group is responsible for the listing. Brown said the current owners have mixed feelings about selling the historically significant property.
"The Maronick family, they care deeply about the building. This is bittersweet for them," she said.
As a major selling point, Brown pointed to the Maronick family's willingness to pay for necessary repairs and upgrades to the building and its major components, like the massive boiler.
The Power Block's boiler is historically significant in its own right, as it one time heated the entire city block via pipes that run through underground vaults below the sidewalks. The vaults below the Power Block were sealed years ago when sidewalk repairs were made on the property, according to Brown.
She also said the occupancy rate of the building's office space, presently hovering around 90%, is another attraction for the out-of-state investors who have already made inquiries.
"People want to be in that location," Brown said. "Offices that do become vacant don't stay vacant for very long."
Power Block, which once housed Helena's American National Bank, boasts about 50 individual office spaces. The building has been designated as mixed use, office, retail and dining, since its construction in 1889.
One of the most powerful figures in Montana history was the property's original owner, Thomas Charles Power, an Iowa business mogul who served as one of Montana's first two senators.
According to information provided by Helena and Lewis and Clark County's Heritage Preservation Officer Pam Attardo, Power moved to Fort Benton in the 1860s and quickly began amassing a monopolistic empire of trading posts, steamboats and freight lines. Power dominated trade with Canada and Native American territories and was the main supplier of southwest Montana mining camps.
Eventually, Power's holdings included 26 trading posts, T.C. Power steamboat line, the Fort Benton-Helena stage line, the Judith Cattle Company and American National Bank, according to Jean Baucus' book "Gold in the Gulch."
Arguably Power's most ambitious development, he commissioned Chicago architectural firm Willets and Ashley to design the building he would eventually put his name to. It was the tallest building in town at the time.
"Willetts and Ashley's references to both the popular Romanesque Revival style and the emerging Chicago School of architecture offer insight into the American transition to modern urban architecture, which had its beginnings in Chicago during the late 19th century," reads a Downtown Helena survey of historical and architectural inventory prepared by Helena resident Chere Jiusto in 1989. "This building physically represents that transition and points to the highly urban model toward which Helena progressed between 1883 and 1893."
The building features large, inviting windows along its first floor meant to entice passersby into patronizing its businesses.
Attardo said that type of design was tossed to the wayside during Helena's urban core expansion in the '70s and '80s as motor vehicle travel largely dictated the lives of Helena residents. But pedestrian-friendly urban design is coming back in vogue.
"Cities across the country are taking their buildings and turning them back into mixed-use properties," Attardo said. "It's timely to have a building like that already in Downtown Helena."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.