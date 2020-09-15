Helena's historic Power Block building up for sale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of Helena's landmark downtown properties is up for sale.

The Power Block, at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Last Chance Gulch, was listed by current owners, the Maronick family, for $2.5 million a little more than two weeks ago.

Realtor Kathy Brown of Santos and Brown Realty Group is responsible for the listing. Brown said the current owners have mixed feelings about selling the historically significant property.

"The Maronick family, they care deeply about the building. This is bittersweet for them," she said.

As a major selling point, Brown pointed to the Maronick family's willingness to pay for necessary repairs and upgrades to the building and its major components, like the massive boiler.

The Power Block's boiler is historically significant in its own right, as it one time heated the entire city block via pipes that run through underground vaults below the sidewalks. The vaults below the Power Block were sealed years ago when sidewalk repairs were made on the property, according to Brown.

She also said the occupancy rate of the building's office space, presently hovering around 90%, is another attraction for the out-of-state investors who have already made inquiries.