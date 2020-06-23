Helena's Hill Park to get new outdoor stage

Hill Park will be alive with “The Sound of Music” by late July, if all goes according to plan.
Monday night the Helena City Commission approved a resolution unanimously allowing a new outdoor stage to be built in the park.
The 30-foot by 30-foot concrete slab, with electricity, should be completed by July 24.
That’s just in time for the opening of Grandstreet Theatre’s summer musical, “The Sound of Music.”
The stage will be located about halfway up the hill, with the audience seated above, so that the park forms a natural amphitheater.
The idea is the brainstorm of Grandstreet Theatre Managing Director Kal Poole, who first proposed it to the city parks department a few months ago.
Taking theater outside is a necessary “survival step” for Grandstreet Theatre during these COVID-19 times, said Poole.
Social distancing requirements greatly reduce the size of Grandstreet’s audience indoors, limiting it to about 50, which is financially unfeasible.
However, in Hill Park, Grandstreet could seat an estimated 250 people and still provide safe social distancing between groups.
“I think it’s going to be a really wonderful location for live performance,” said Poole.
“We were really fortunate and helped by our dealings with the city.
“This has been a really rough time for Grandstreet, trying to plan for what comes next for us and how we’re able to gather again. The idea of outdoor theater is inherently safer.
“It should be a really nice performance venue for Downtown Helena,” he said.
Poole predicts a lot of other groups will want to use the stage as well since other performance venues will also need to move outdoors.
“Everyone is trying to figure this out,” he said. “For us, it seems outdoor theater is something we’re going to have to learn to get good at in the short term.
The stage will be big enough for Alive@Five bands, he said, and performances of all kinds.
The $20,000 cost will come from a pot of Downtown Tax Incremental Finance funds, earmarked for Downtown improvements with an eye to tourism and bringing people Downtown.
“It’s definitely COVID-inspired,” Poole said. “For those of us in the public-gathering business, this is a really tricky time.
“It’s a life raft they’re throwing. It’s going to help keep us afloat.”
Grandstreet has rented the performance space for the month-long run of the musical. Shows will run Wednesday through Sunday, July 24 through Aug. 16.
Poole envisions festive evenings of musical theater with people spreading out on blankets or bringing their own chairs.
He’s hoping food trucks will want to be on hand as well.
Grandstreet may also stage some live concerts on Monday and Tuesday nights during the month, he said.
“Everyone on the TIF Board has been so supportive,” he said.
“I can’t say enough about the city and the process and how easy they’ve been to work with.”
He particularly praised the parks department staff for their help.
They proposed a number of park locations and facilities around Helena that Poole checked out, but Hill Park proved to be the ideal location.
“We’re just really excited to bring live theater to Hill Park,” Poole said. “We can’t wait to see Maria and the von Trapp family singing under the stars and hopefully people will come out and support us.
“We’re just excited that Hill Park will be alive with ‘The Sound of Music.’
“It should just be a very fun way to enjoy live theater when most people around the country can’t do that.”
Among the enthusiastic supporters for the new stage is Andy Shirtliff, chair of the Tax Incremental Financing Advisory Board for the Downtown Urban Renewal Area.
In fact, the whole board gave it’s enthusiastic and unanimous support for the proposal, Shirtliff said.
The board’s job is to make decisions about the best ways to help Downtown businesses, he said.
The board has mapped out a number of priorities, from short term to long term. Among the first, is taking steps to encourage people to come Downtown and still keep them safe during the pandemic.
Live, outdoor performances are a fun, safe way to “bring the community together.”
He envisions that when people come Downtown for a performance, they may also want to go out for drinks, or dinner, or ice cream or visit a few shops.
“It’s a beautiful venue,” Shirtliff said, adding that the new ADA accessible stage could be used for a host of activities, from plays, to concerts, to Alive@Five, to talks and rallies.
It also could be enhanced in the future, perhaps adding an awning and lighting.
“It’s a very good use of public space.”
“Kal has done a very good job” in proposing the idea, including maps of the stage and seating area.
“It’s very well thought out…. And I think the potential is really amazing. I’m really excited.
“I think you’re going to see this is going to be a centerpiece for our community and our county,” Shirtliff said.
