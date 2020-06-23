Helena's Hill Park to get new outdoor stage

“We were really fortunate and helped by our dealings with the city.

“This has been a really rough time for Grandstreet, trying to plan for what comes next for us and how we’re able to gather again. The idea of outdoor theater is inherently safer.

“It should be a really nice performance venue for Downtown Helena,” he said.

Poole predicts a lot of other groups will want to use the stage as well since other performance venues will also need to move outdoors.

“Everyone is trying to figure this out,” he said. “For us, it seems outdoor theater is something we’re going to have to learn to get good at in the short term.

The stage will be big enough for Alive@Five bands, he said, and performances of all kinds.

The $20,000 cost will come from a pot of Downtown Tax Incremental Finance funds, earmarked for Downtown improvements with an eye to tourism and bringing people Downtown.

“It’s definitely COVID-inspired,” Poole said. “For those of us in the public-gathering business, this is a really tricky time.

“It’s a life raft they’re throwing. It’s going to help keep us afloat.”