Helena's high schools getting major security upgrades

The building's other entrances will be locked during class hours and unlocked only when monitored by staff during transition periods. Each entry will also have cameras, which will allow office staff to buzz in students who present ID to the camera. If a door remains open for too long an alarm will go off.

At Helena High, the building's rear entrance near the parking lot is being transformed into a main entrance. An approximately 120-square-foot office will be built in the cafeteria to house 1-2 staff members at all times, according to Kind. The entryway will also have a vestibule installed to provide the same tiered entry that other main entrances will have.

Like Capital High, HHS will have the same door monitoring and cameras installed at each entrance. Staff will be able to buzz in students and visitors via their cellphones.

Both schools will also have a monitoring system in their main offices.

Kind said these upgrades are expected to be completed by Oct. 31. School district officials had hoped to have the projects finished during the summer, but delays meant they could either have them finished by October or wait until next summer.