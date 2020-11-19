Helena's high schools closing to in-person instruction due to staff shortage

“By doing this, we can reallocate resources from the high schools to keep everybody else open,” he said.

Even while students are leaning from home, Ream said, the high school buildings will remain available for those who need access to student support services, food services, libraries or labs. Instructors who are still able to report to work in-person will have the option of teaching classes from school or at home, he said.

“It’s not a virus transmission closure,” he said. “It’s staffing.”

Within the next two weeks, Ream said, school district officials will evaluate whether they have enough staff available to safely reopen the two high schools on Dec. 7.

“I very much want to bring our high schools back on the 7th, but we have to have the staffing to do it,” he said.

Although school district officials might have to make some quick decisions, Ream said they will do their best to give families plenty of notice if any additional school buildings need to be closed.

“This is the last decision that we want to make, but we can’t make decisions that are negligent,” he said. “We have to make decisions that are right for the kids and their personal safety.”