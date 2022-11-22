Helena's Great Northern Carousel reopening Friday

With its planned reopening on Friday, the Great Northern Carousel is giving Helena-area children something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving weekend.

The carousel has been closed for about two months due to staffing issues. However, Keith Brugman has returned to his former role as general manager and the carousel now has a full staff of nine employees.

Aside from one returning employee, Brugman said, “I basically have an all new staff.”

The carousel will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Located at 989 Carousel Way in the Great Northern Town Center, the carousel opened in 2002 and features 37-hand-carved animals including a bobcat, gray wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, antelope and otter.

“There’s no place like it,” Brugman said. “It’s all smiles and laughter and fun for all ages.”

For more information, call 406-457-5353 or visit gncarousel.com.