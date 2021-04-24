Helena's Great Northern Carousel getting ready to roll again

The carousel at Helena's Great Northern Town Center will roll back into action on May 1, after having been closed for six months due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m real excited,” said Merritt Brown, who now serves as the carousel's general manager.

The carousel, which opened in 2002, is sandwiched between the Brewhouse Pub and Grille and ExplorationWorks in the Great Northern Town Center. It features 37 hand-carved animals -- including some seen in Montana such as a bobcat, gray wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, antelope and otter.

Brown said the timing was good as ExplorationWorks recently reopened as well. She said she and staff have been working to prepare the 19-year-old carousel for opening day.

She said the ice cream stand and candy by the cup will also be open.

Jennifer DeHerrera, manager of the Great Northern Town Center, was happy with the news.

"We are excited for normalcy at Great Northern," she said. "We want it to be busy again."

DeHerrera said the Thursday "Out to Lunch" free concert events will run again from June 3-Aug. 19, in which people can come down to the amphitheater for lunch and free entertainment.