Helena's Great Northern Carousel closing temporarily due to staffing issues

The Great Northern Carousel in Helena will be closing until further notice Sunday to deal with staffing issues, its general manager said Thursday.

The carousel will still be able to host any birthday parties scheduled through Oct. 9. However, it is unable to schedule any other parties at this time.

Merritt Brown, general manager of the carousel, said the closure is not permanent, but would be in effect until staffing issues are resolved.

She said they hoped to reopen in October and the carousel is usually open all year.

The temporary closure was posted on the carousel's Facebook page.

Brown said three to four people are needed to operate the carousel throughout the week, and two to three people are needed to work the ice cream station.

She said a job listing was posted at www.indeed.com, and people can pick up applications at the carousel.

For more information, call 406-457-5353.

The carousel, which opened in 2002, is sandwiched between the Brewhouse Pub and Grille and ExplorationWorks in the Great Northern Town Center. It features 37 hand-carved animals -- including some seen in Montana such as a bobcat, gray wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, antelope and otter.