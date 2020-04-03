Helena's free meal programs will see some changes next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some changes are coming to the programs that provide free meals to Helena students as schools in Montana remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following spring break on Monday, Sodexo and Helena Public Schools will resume a program that allows children to pick up meals at various sites around Helena. However, there will be changes to the locations, days and amount of food provided.

Helena Food Share will continue its weekend meal packs program on Fridays by neighborhood delivery, with help from the school district’s transportation department.

Sodexo Program

Meals will no longer be distributed at Rossiter, Kessler or Smith elementary schools in the Helena Valley because the sites are not qualified for cost reimbursements, according to Robert Worthy, general manager of Sodexo school services.