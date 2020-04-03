Helena's free meal programs will see some changes next week

Some changes are coming to the programs that provide free meals to Helena students as schools in Montana remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Following spring break on Monday, Sodexo and Helena Public Schools will resume a program that allows children to pick up meals at various sites around Helena. However, there will be changes to the locations, days and amount of food provided.
Helena Food Share will continue its weekend meal packs program on Fridays by neighborhood delivery, with help from the school district’s transportation department.
Sodexo Program
Meals will no longer be distributed at Rossiter, Kessler or Smith elementary schools in the Helena Valley because the sites are not qualified for cost reimbursements, according to Robert Worthy, general manager of Sodexo school services.
“Sodexo knew going in that we would have to donate the meals at those three sites for the original two week close, but that ended up being over 2,000 meals just at those sites. We will not be able to do it long term,” Worthy said. “We had hoped that the USDA would change their current regulations, but they have not yet. If they do we will adapt and add more sites in the valley, but for now we can't.”
The boundaries that determine eligibility for reimbursements are based on 10-year-old census data for the Helena Valley, which was much less populated in 2010. Worthy said the state is working to update the eligibility requirements so Sodexo can resume delivering food there.
The following changes will also be implemented:
Food will be served only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but children will receive seven days worth of breakfast and lunch. This will reduce their exposure to other people and require children to leave their homes less often.
Children are asked to bring reusable grocery bags, and the food will be dropped in as they walk down the line. Plastic grocery bags will be provided to children who need them.
Parents do not need to have their kids with them to receive these meals.
Sites are still free to any child from age 1-18, no matter where they are from.
Helena Food Share Program
Helena Food Share will continue to get meal packs in the hands of families who qualify using the school district bus routes. However, the same reimbursement restrictions prevent delivery to the Helena Valley, said Executive Director Bruce Day.
Families who qualify for the meal packs are contacted by the school district and get the food on Fridays.
Day also wants to remind the community that the Helena and East Helena pantries are still open and providing grab-and-go food boxes.
"We are providing 'Grab and Go' food boxes for anyone in our community who needs emergency food assistance," the Helena Food Share website says. "Beginning April 1, this service is limited to two boxes a month, and will be available at the front door of our pantries in Helena and East Helena. Customers will be asked for a photo ID and the number of people in the household. New customers in need of food are welcome; just bring a photo ID."
“We continue to have a good supply of food. So if anyone finds themselves in that need, it is an easy process to get it,” Day said.
