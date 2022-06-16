Helena's First Presbyterian Church celebrates 150 years

Helena’s First Presbyterian Church will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its establishment with an open house from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday. All are invited to tour the church and to enjoy lunch. The church is at 535 N. Ewing St. and its parking lot is easily accessed from the corner of Rodney Street and 11th Avenue.

Life was not necessarily easy or even safe for the first Presbyterian missionaries who came to Montana Territory in the mid-1860s when the gold rush was in full swing and “road agents” threatened travelers’ fortunes or very lives.

Dr. Jonathan Blanchard of the Cincinnati Presbytery visited Montana in the early summer of 1864. (A presbytery is a regional association of Presbyterian churches.) Blanchard stayed in Virginia City for several weeks, presumably preaching in impromptu settings, and then departed for the East, having established no church in the territory.

The Rev. George Grantham Smith of the Philadelphia Presbytery arrived in Bannack in June of 1864 and remained for about two years, preaching the gospel in Bannack, Virginia City and adjoining camps and ranches. He found that making converts “was hard ‘prospecting’ in those days.”

Living conditions were primitive and very expensive.

Smith recalled: “I paid $28.00 … for coarse factory (fabric) sufficient to make a bed tick and pillow, which I filled with dried grass for myself and the mice that … insist(ed) on bunking in with me.”

Smith left Montana in 1866, also without starting a church.

The first organized Presbyterian congregation in Montana was established in Helena on Aug. 1, 1869 by the peripatetic Sheldon Jackson D.D., who had been appointed Superintendent of Missions of the Western Territories by the presbyteries of Missouri River, Fort Dodge and Des Moines.

In Helena, Jackson brought together 12 people — 11 women and one man — into the first congregation. This group continued to meet together for the next three years even though it had no minister nor any man to serve as an elder.

Shortly after Jackson’s return to Montana Territory, on June 15, 1872 he placed the young missionary, James R. Russell, as pastor of the Helena congregation and the First Presbyterian Church was officially born. Jackson was no slouch when it came to organizing churches in that he founded six other churches in Montana in only 15 days. The seven new churches — in Gallatin City, Bozeman, Hamilton, Virginia City, Missoula, Deer Lodge and Helena — constituted the nascent Presbytery of Montana, whose first meetings were held in Helena in the old county courthouse.

The group also met in Jackson’s room at the International Hotel downtown.

For the first years of its existence, First Presbyterian was without a regular home and met at various locations, including at Helena Academy on Rodney Street and in the newly completed Odd Fellows Building on Main Street. By the fall of 1873 a Sunday school was well established.

The first actual church building was dedicated free-of-debt on Aug. 13, 1876, after several years of fundraisers which included bazaars, strawberry festivals and a fried oyster and plum pudding Christmas dinner, no turkeys being available.

This church was located at the corner of 5th Avenue and Ewing in what is now the northwest corner of the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse parking lot.

William C. Rommel, the first pastor, stated that the rugged frontier atmosphere of the Helena community in those days was an obstacle to the sanctity and serenity of the new church. Rommel’s successor reported, for example, that “two gentlemen could engage in a lively scrimmage with threatened pistols in discussion over the minister’s sermon of ‘Blessed are the pure of heart.’”

Through these trials the church persevered and continued to grow, so that early in 1886 the idea of the need for a new church building arose.

Pastor Vernon Moore remembered: “… Our old church, once the source of so much pride, had in ten years become dilapidated and draughty. I recall one gentleman of shining pate, an extremely rare attendant of the church, who complained that whenever he came he always felt such a draught on the top of his head…”

The property on 11th Avenue where the church is now located was purchased in 1890 and the first service was held in the completed new building on March 13, 1892.

The church of 1892 is at the core of the First Presbyterian building of today. The Romanesque north wall of the 1892 church is clearly visible from 11th Avenue in the center of the current structure and includes a small tower and an arched doorway.

Construction of a beautiful new sanctuary and bell tower on the west end of the 1892 church was completed in 1905 and a 12-rank Bennett pipe organ was installed in 1909. The structure of the FPC we know today was completed by an addition to the south of the 1892 church in the early 1950s and the construction of a large east wing in the 1990s.

As we reflect on this sesquicentennial of the founding of First Presbyterian Church it is appropriate to remember the stalwart women and men who contributed to the growth of the church, including at least one individual who was willing to bunk with rodents in order to introduce Presbyterianism under the Big Sky.

The church is still thriving after 150 years. All are invited to attend worship services held at 10 a.m. Sundays. Commission Lay Pastor Arlyn "Butch" Plowman is now leading the congregation. The Rev. Scott Wipperman has recently relocated out of state after serving at the church for nine years. The church phone number is 406 442-4775; website: www.fpchelena.org.

Vic Reiman is a member of First Presbyterian Church.

