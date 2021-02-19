Helena's first direct primary care clinic aims to keep costs down

Direct primary care has been a somewhat controversial type of business model in Montana. Former Gov. Steve Bullock twice vetoed bills approving this type of clinic before U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, who was Montana's state auditor and commissioner of securities and insurance at the time, determined that there weren't any rules against the model and it doesn't fall under the business of insurance. His advisory memo essentially authorized the use of primary care agreements in 2017.

When Bullock vetoed bills regarding direct primary care, he noted that the business model offered "little or no added value to most consumers" and that they "charge fees for treatments already covered by a consumer's health insurance, such as preventative care that insurance covers at no out-of-pocket cost to the consumer."

Bilyeu disagreed with that assessment and believes the model allows for a much stronger doctor/patient relationship than what the "traditional" system allows for. He said that he actively testifies in support of bills like SB101, which specifies that direct primary care agreements are not insurance and should not be governed as such.

Bilyeu said he first came across the model approximately a year ago while working in residency training in Kalispell. There he knew he wanted to work in an outpatient clinic setting, where he could connect with patients and families.