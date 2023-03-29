Helena resident Ellen Baumler was presented the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Woman in American History medal and certificate last month by the Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution for her work on chronicling Montana history and celebrating Women’s history month.

Known as the Interpretive Historian at the Montana Historical Society for more than 25 years, she also was host of the show "History on the Go" on Cherry Creek Radio. Baumler was honored by the Montana Association of Museums for excellence and distinction. Since her retirement, folks are calling her “Montana Historian Emeritus.”

Baumler, 74, is an award-winning author of 22 books on Goodreads. Her first book was “Montana Moments;” her most popular book is “Montana Chillers: 13 True Tales of Ghosts and Hauntings” and her most recent book is “The Life of the Afterlife in the Big Sky State: A History of Montana’s Cemeteries.”

She also has written chapters and forewords in numerous books and countless magazine articles that she describes as often telling “the most funny, bizarre, and interesting stories from my research into Montana history.”

She is especially well-known as a story-teller. Her haunted trolley tours and tours of Helena, her knowledge of Montana’s history, and her knack of weaving the past with the supernatural have delighted audiences of all ages across Montana.

Baumler is a popular member of the Humanities Montana Speaker’s Bureau and developed tours of historic districts, successfully submitting numerous National Register nominations. She wrote many historical interpretive signs posted along the highways that inform Montanans and tourists on their travels, and she was featured onscreen as a Montana history expert.

Baumler enjoyed teaching Montana history in classrooms across the state and says on her Facebook page, “I loved teaching GED in so many bizarre places across Pima County and later as supervisor of Eastside Learning Center. Wonderful colleagues and so many memorable students. It was a rewarding experience a lifetime ago!”

Montana Women’s History project began in 2014 as part of a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Montana. It was designed to help the Montana Historical Society promote an increased appreciation and understanding of the role of women in the Treasure State’s past. Baumler continues to be a significant contributor to the videos and blogs that expand information to include homesteaders, bankers, doctors and other women beyond schoolmarms and madams.

Also known as a horsewoman, Baumler treasured many hours with horses Chip and Rica, and riding horses with her daughter, Katherine.

In 2011, Baumler was honored with the Governor’s Award for the Humanities and received the 2017 Peter Yegen Award for her involvement in fostering the collection, preservation and interpretation of our heritage and culture.

The Montana State Society of Daughters of the American Revolution was honored to have Baumler write the foreword for the 125th Anniversary book of DAR and SAR service to Montana, to welcome members and guests at the historical society, and to be the featured speaker at the joint DAR-SAR 125th anniversary gala banquet in 2019 at the Colonial Hotel. She joined the DAR in 2020, a proud descendent of American Revolutionary Patriot Samuel Cobb, a private from South Carolina.

Pioneer Cabin at Reeder’s Alley in Helena often was the subject of Baumler’s research. In September 2020, Oro Fino Chapter installed a historic plaque recognizing the local women who preserved the site and held a tea in the cabin yard.

Baumler spoke about the history of the cabin and those who lived there, Shirley Lorraine Beaver Herrin told personal stories of visiting and staying at the cabin when her grandparents lived there as caretakers, and Cathy Burwell, then-CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, recalled several early contributions of the chamber and brought greetings.

Ellen Estes Boddington was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and earned her Ph.D. in medieval studies at the University of Kansas where she was a fourth-generation Jayhawk. She and her husband Mark Baumler live in Helena.