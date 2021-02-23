Helena's elementary students improving in reading and math

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The assessment showed that fifth, fourth and third graders needed the most improvement on math. In grade five, 20% of students needed significant intervention while that number was 17% in both fourth and third grade. In second grade, 60% of students need some improvement in their math skills, which is similar to the case in grades one, three and four.

The middle school assessment showed significantly more students who were both proficient and in significant need of intervention. In all grades there were fewer students who needed "some improvement." In reading, 46% of students were proficient, 24% needed improvement and 30% needed significant improvement as of the fall assessment. This improved in the winter, showing 50% of students as proficient, 20% needing some improvement and 29% needing significant improvement. The individual numbers for each grade were within 5% of one another.

For math, the story is similar. Approximately 32% were proficient, 37% needed improvement and 31% needed significant improvement in the fall. This improved to 43% proficient, 31% needing some improvement and 26% needing significant intervention as of the winter.

According to Ream, national numbers for comparison were not available as of February. The i-Ready test is designed to provide teachers with real-time student-specific data to help with individual improvement.