A portion of Centennial Trail will be closed beginning July 6 for maintenance and asphalt paving, officials with Helena's Streets Division said.

The closure, which stretches from the Benton Avenue entrance of the trail to the Centennial Park trail entrance, will last through July 13.

The trail will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians for the duration of the work, according to a city news release announcing the closure.

The work is weather dependent, and the city will provide notice of any change of schedule.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the news release states. "Thank you in advance for affording the crew ample room to safely perform this work."

Those with questions or concerns should call the Helena Transportation Systems Department at 406-447-1566.