C.R. Anderson Middle School had to flex a little creative muscle in order to be among three Montana campuses that will receive a $100,000 fully equipped fitness center in recognition of their promotion of fitness, healthy living and nutrition in their schools and community.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday that C.R. Anderson, along with Lodge Grass Elementary in Lodge Grass and Mission Middle in St. Ignatius, were the schools selected for the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils' "NFGFC Don't Quit" campaign.

As part of the application process, schools had to submit a video explaining why they deserved the equipment.

Recipients were selected by National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC) for keeping their students fit. The fitness centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

“We are so excited,” C.R. Anderson Principal Kathleen Prody said in an interview shortly after the governor’s announcement. She said the school’s weight room has equipment nearly 20 years old and some of it was made for adults and does not properly fit students.

She said the new equipment is designed for a student population and will provide a full workout.

“We are excited about the possibilities,” Prody said.

Established in 2012 by NFGFC Chair Jake Steinfeld, the award provides fitness centers to elementary and middle schools nationwide that show exceptional promotion of healthy living through fitness and nutrition instruction. Each fitness center is financed through public and private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Co., Elevance Health Foundation and Nike.

Steinfeld brought a lot of excitement to a telephone interview Wednesday.

“We don’t mess around,” he said when asked about the $100,000 price tag that comes with each fitness center. He said he turned to fitness when he was an overweight kid with a stutter. His dad built him a set of weights when 13, and he’s loved fitness and working out ever since.

Steinfeld has been a health and fitness guru to celebrities such as Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford. He’s also appeared in movies, had television shows, infomercials and is a best-selling author. He may be best known for his fitness brand "Body by Jake."

This year, the NFGFC will award fitness centers to 46 states, with plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years, Steinfeld said.

Steinfeld, 65, who says he is on a mission to put as many $100,000 “Don’t Quit” fitness centers in as many schools as possible, says he cold calls governors and says: “I got three fitness centers I want to give to you as a gift.”

He said he worked with Gianforte's office to announce the winners Wednesday.

Gianforte, in a news release, said he was proud to support the NFGFC for helping elementary and middle schools across our state "that are committed to keeping our kids healthy."

"These new fitness centers are sure to have a tremendous impact on our students and their communities," he said.

Steinfeld said in the news release there was "tremendous response" from Montana schools and it would not have been possible without Gianforte's support.

Steinfeld, in the telephone interview, stressed the centers are a gift.

“Gifts are what your grandma, grandpas aunts and uncles give you,” he said. “A grant is a government thing.”

Steinfeld said he “loved” the C.R. Anderson video.

“What I loved most about them is that they had a plan for what they would do with the brand new $100,000 fitness center. The video was very cute.”

Prody said two teachers jumped on the challenge of making a video and “did an amazing job.”

“I thought it looked like a professional grade video,” she said.

Steinfeld said the video entries were passed on to a “blue ribbon panel” to review.

“I recuse myself because I cry at every video and would give out 85 centers and we don’t have that kind of funding,” Steinfeld said.

He said the fitness center will be installed in August and there will be a ribbon cutting in October.

“I don’t see the fitness center until everybody sees it,” Steinfeld said. “I want to make it feel like Christmas morning.”

It will include workouts for cardio, weight stack, abdominal benches and other exercises.

“You name it, it will rival any fitness center you have ever been to,” he said.

Steinfeld said the center is a gift that will continue to give to the community.

He said part of the deal is that the school keep the center open before and after schools and weekends. He said it will be open to the public.

“This 'Don’t Quit' fitness center will become a hub of the community,” Steinfeld said.

Prody said the school will make the fitness center available to the community, much like it shares other facilities such as gyms.

She hopes it brings big benefits to C.R. Anderson’s 1,064 students.

“It’s going to be an amazing weight room,” she said, adding it was her hope it would “beneficial to students and make them want to work out.”

For more information, visit www.natgovfit.org.