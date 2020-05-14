Helena's Beattie Street trailhead project to resume after judge denies injunction

The city is already dealing with an $18 million budgetary shortfall for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 after its finance division failed to secure loans for a variety of infrastructure projects, forcing the departments of public works and transportation to delay many undertakings until 2022 or later.

The initial contract for the Beattie Street trailhead called for a two-month timeline. Leland said he expects that to remain the case and that the project should be wrapped up by mid-July.

The trailhead will remain closed to the public until the project's completion.

The Beattie Street residents who filed the lawsuit, Nicholas Sovner and Cheri Thorton, asserted in court documents that Leland had agreed to a land swap in 2013 in an effort to prevent the city from expanding the proposed parking lot onto city-owned land to the immediate south of the couple's home.

Thorton stated the plan was to give the city a strip of land that they owned on the western side of Beattie Street. In exchange, the city would abandon its claim to an alley that ran through the lot on which the couple later built their $500,000 home.

The city commission approved the land swap in a Dec. 2, 2013, resolution.