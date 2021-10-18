Helena's Assistant Police Chief Curt Stinson has died

Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Curt Stinson died Friday at St. Peter's Health.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that assistant chief Curt Stinson has passed away," Police Chief Steve Hagen said in a message to the Independent Record Monday.

Stinson was diagnosed with cancer in July. He was being treated for cancer when he died, and his death was not related to COVID-19, Hagen said.

Stinson spent more than 20 years with the Helena Police Department during his law enforcement career, which he started in January 1995. He has served as both a lieutenant and captain on the local police force and was promoted to the position of assistant chief in September 2020.

According to Hagen, Stinson was a very active member of both the police department and the greater Helena community.

"He donated his time to many organizations in the community and was an active member of his church," Hagen said. "Curt's efforts in the department are responsible for many of the programs we have in place today."