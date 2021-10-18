 Skip to main content
Helena's Assistant Police Chief Curt Stinson has died
1 comment
Helena's Assistant Police Chief Curt Stinson has died

Curt Stinson, assistant chief of the Helena Police Department,

Curt Stinson, assistant chief of the Helena Police Department, testifies during a trial in this IR file photo.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Curt Stinson died Friday at St. Peter's Health. 

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that assistant chief Curt Stinson has passed away," Police Chief Steve Hagen said in a message to the Independent Record Monday. 

Stinson was diagnosed with cancer in July. He was being treated for cancer when he died, and his death was not related to COVID-19, Hagen said. 

Stinson spent more than 20 years with the Helena Police Department during his law enforcement career, which he started in January 1995. He has served as both a lieutenant and captain on the local police force and was promoted to the position of assistant chief in September 2020.

According to Hagen, Stinson was a very active member of both the police department and the greater Helena community.

"He donated his time to many organizations in the community and was an active member of his church," Hagen said. "Curt's efforts in the department are responsible for many of the programs we have in place today."

During his years as a lieutenant and captain, Stinson helped oversee many changes at the department including the move of the dispatch center. Stinson was also the point of contact between the police department and the public for many years.

Patch

The Helena Police Department sold pink HPD patches to support breast cancer awareness and lavender patches as a fundraiser for its Assistant Chief Curt Stinson. 

In the past, the department has sold pink HPD patches to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. After Stinson was diagnosed with cancer and began undergoing treatment in July, the department also began selling lavender HPD patches as a fundraiser for him and his family. The lavender patches sold out within a couple of weeks. 

"Curt will be greatly missed by his family and his extended family at the Helena Police Department," Hagen said. "We will be providing additional information about Curt's service as details become available."

Stinson is survived by his wife, Christine, and their three children.

